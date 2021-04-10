How to get the new Star Oracle Bundle from Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Free Fire has a wide array of cosmetics, such as bundles and skins. These items can be acquired from the in-game store or through various events.
Garena recently introduced a new bundle called Star Oracle. The exclusive item can be obtained from the Faded Wheel.
This article provides players with a guide on how to get the Star Oracle bundle in Free Fire.
Acquiring Star Oracle Bundle in Garena Free Fire
The exclusive Star Oracle Bundle is available as part of the Grand Prize in the Faded Wheel between April 10 and April 16. Players will have to use diamonds to acquire the rewards.
Prize Pool
Here are all the ten rewards available in the Faded Wheel
- Star Oracle Bundle
- SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate
- Summon Airdrop Playcard
- Cube Fragment
- Victory Wings Loot Crate
- Parafal – Egg Hunter
- Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate
- Diamond Royale Voucher
- Star General Weapon Loot Crate
- Pet Food
In the Faded Wheel, players have to remove two items that they do not wish to obtain from the prize pool before making the spins. They will then have to make a spin to draw a reward at random.
Once an item is obtained, it will be grayed out and will not be repeated. This considerably increases the chances of procuring the grand prize of the bundle.
However, the cost of making the spin will also increase. The costs for each spin will increase as follows: 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 199, 299 and 599 (in diamonds). Therefore, players are guaranteed to obtain the Grand Prize by 1252 diamonds or fewer.
It is essential to note that the first two spins are available at a discounted rate of 9 and 19 diamonds, respectively.
Players can follow the steps given below to obtain the Star Oracle Bundle from the Faded Wheel in Free Fire:
Step 1: Players should open the luck royale section of Free Fire and select the ‘Star Oracle Bundle’ tab.
Step 2: Next, they must remove two items unwanted items from the prize pool before making a spin.
Step 3: Players can then make the desired number of spins.
