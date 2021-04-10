How to get the new Star Oracle Bundle from Faded Wheel in Free Fire

Free Fire has a wide array of cosmetics, such as bundles and skins. These items can be acquired from the in-game store or through various events.

Garena recently introduced a new bundle called Star Oracle. The exclusive item can be obtained from the Faded Wheel.

This article provides players with a guide on how to get the Star Oracle bundle in Free Fire.

Also read: Munna Bhai Gaming’s Free Fire ID, monthly earnings, annual income, YouTube subscribers, India rank, and more

Acquiring Star Oracle Bundle in Garena Free Fire

Star Oracle Bundle in Free Fire is available as one of the Grand Prize in the Faded Wheel

The exclusive Star Oracle Bundle is available as part of the Grand Prize in the Faded Wheel between April 10 and April 16. Players will have to use diamonds to acquire the rewards.

Advertisement

Prize Pool

Here are all the ten rewards available in the Faded Wheel

Star Oracle Bundle

SCAR – Phantom Assassin Weapon Loot Crate

Summon Airdrop Playcard

Cube Fragment

Victory Wings Loot Crate

Parafal – Egg Hunter

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Diamond Royale Voucher

Star General Weapon Loot Crate

Pet Food

Also read: A_S Gaming vs Ajjubhai (Total Gaming): Who has better stats in Free Fire?

In the Faded Wheel, players have to remove two items that they do not wish to obtain from the prize pool before making the spins. They will then have to make a spin to draw a reward at random.

Once an item is obtained, it will be grayed out and will not be repeated. This considerably increases the chances of procuring the grand prize of the bundle.

However, the cost of making the spin will also increase. The costs for each spin will increase as follows: 19, 29, 39, 69, 99, 199, 299 and 599 (in diamonds). Therefore, players are guaranteed to obtain the Grand Prize by 1252 diamonds or fewer.

Advertisement

It is essential to note that the first two spins are available at a discounted rate of 9 and 19 diamonds, respectively.

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain the Star Oracle Bundle from the Faded Wheel in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should open the luck royale section of Free Fire and select the ‘Star Oracle Bundle’ tab.

Enter caption

Step 2: Next, they must remove two items unwanted items from the prize pool before making a spin.

The first spin costs only 9 diamonds

Step 3: Players can then make the desired number of spins.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?