How to get the new Time Travellers Thompson skin in Free Fire

Garena Free Fire frequently releases new weapon loot crates, skins, bundles and legendary items for players to buy. Players can purchase these items from the in-game store. They can sometimes even obtain them from time-limited events.

Garena recently re-introduced the Time Travellers Weapon loot crate in Free Fire. The loot crate contains the highly sought-after Time Travellers Thompson skin, among other items.

The Time Travellers Thompson skin has great features that enhance the performance of the Thompson SMG on the virtual battleground.

This article takes a look at the new Time Travellers Thompson skin in Free Fire and explains how can players get it.

What is the Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate in Free Fire?

The Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate is a weapon skin set. It consists of a series of time-limited and permanent skins. Players can get these skins by purchasing the loot crate.

When players open the loot crate, they will receive a random skin from the crate.

How to get the Time Travellers Thompson skin in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps given below to obtain the all-new Time Travellers Thompson skin in Free Fire:

Go to the 'Store' section

Step 1: Players must run Free Fire and tap on the 'Store' tab present at the left-hand corner of the screen.

Tap on the 'Armory' section and select the Time Travellers Thompson tab

Step 2: They can then tap on the 'Armory' section and select the Time Travellers Thompson tab.

Step 3: Next, players should navigate to the 'Purchase' option at the bottom-right corner of the screen and tap on it. A pop-up will appear, asking them to confirm the purchase.

Step 4: A single crate coupon costs 40 diamonds. Players can confirm the purchase to get the crate.

Step 5: After obtaining the crate, players can open it to check whether they have received the Time Travellers Thompson skin.

Note: The Time Travellers Thompson skin is not a guaranteed prize. Players may need to buy a lot of crates to get the item.

Here are some of the features of the Time Travellers Thompson skin:

Doubles the range of Thompson SMG.

Increases the reload speed.

Decreases the magazine capacity.

