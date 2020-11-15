How to get the Night Clown (Joker) bundle in Free Fire?

Free Fire features several in-game events that provide the players with plenty of items in the game, including gun skins, bundles, individual fashion items, and more. Some of these items are quite fascinating and visually pleasing, which the users desire to obtain.

Many of the in-game bundles are available on the Magic Cube store, where the players can redeem one by exchanging a single Magic cube.

Night Clown Bundle is one of the most sought-after bundles in Free Fire. It is one of the oldest available bundles in the game, which was initially available almost two years ago.

The bundle has been reintroduced in the game. In this article, we share a guide to acquire the bundle in Free Fire.

How to get the Night Clown bundle in Free Fire?

The Night Clown Bundle consists of:

Night Clown (Head)

Night Clown (Top)

Night Clown (Pants)

Night Clown (Shoes)

The players can acquire this bundle from the Magic Cube store for 1 Magic Cube.

Follow the steps given below:

Step 1: First, open Garena Free Fire and click on the Store icon.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Redeem’ tab.

Step 3: Select the Night Clown Bundle under the Magic Cube section and click the exchange button.

Step 4: A pop-up will appear, prompting the players to confirm the purchase.

After the confirmation, 1 Magic Cube will be deducted, and the players will receive the outfit.

How to obtain the Magic Cube?

As part of the Diwali celebrations, the developers of Garena Free Fire had introduced several in-game events. In the ‘Light up Bermuda’ event, a Magic Cube was up for grabs for free on 14th November, i.e., yesterday. If you have collected the cube, then the bundle is effectively free.

The players can acquire the Magic Cube or the Cube Fragments from the Diamond Royale or other events. Upon collecting 100 fragments, the players can trade it for a cube.

