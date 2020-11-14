Yair17's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

With the rise in popularity of Garena Free Fire, several content creators have emerged and become quite famous among the masses. Yair García, aka Yair17, is a prominent Free Fire YouTuber from Mexico. He has a massive fan base and millions of subscribers on his channel.

This article looks at his in-game details and more.

Yair17’s Free Fire ID and ranks

Yair’s Free Fire ID is 242226915, and his IGN is Mochilon17. In the current ranked season, he is placed in the Gold II tier, while in Clash Squad Ranked, he is at Silver I.

Yair17’s stats

All-time stats

Lifetime stats

The internet star has appeared in 1243 squad games and triumphed in 239 of those, having a win ratio of 19.22%. With 2158 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.15.

In the duo mode, Yair has played 1599 games and has 198 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 12.38%. He has notched up 3804 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.72.

Coming to the solo mode, the YouTuber has participated in 3499 matches and managed to stay unbeaten in 287, which comes down to a win percentage of 8.20%. He has secured 8425 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.62.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing season, the streamer has appeared in six solo games and has one Booyah. In the process, he has racked up 28 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.60.

His YouTube channel

Yair started creating content on YouTube over six years ago. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 737 videos on his channel. He has over 8.94 million subscribers and more than 833 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also streams Free Fire on NimoTV; click here to visit his profile.

