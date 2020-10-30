How to get a nuke in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide

Ever since the release of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2, pretty much every Call of Duty game has introduced Nukes. They have become a core feature of the franchise, and COD Mobile also has them.

They are tough to acquire, but once a player gets hold of a nuke, he/she can rampage all over the map, exploiting enemies now and then.

Here is a closer look at how a player can obtain nukes in COD Mobile and use them to get an advantageous position in the game.

Detailed guide to get nukes in COD Mobile

There are two constraints to acquire nukes in a game. First off, the player needs to have an XP level of 20 or above to unlock them, which is not hard to accomplish. Secondly, the player must be on a 20-kill streak to get hold of the nukes in a multiplayer map in COD Mobile.

With that being said, here's a look at how to fulfill the second criteria quickly to get nuke kills in COD Mobile.

Users have to run COD Mobile on their devices.

They can go to the Multiplayer mode and select any of the random core maps available.

They just then head to the loadout section and opt for the most lethal and viable weapon available in the armory.

PDW-57

It is recommended that users opt for an SMG (PDW-57).

They can attach suitable equipment and optics in the loadout and equip perks like Agile, Vulture, and Hardline.

Players can then tap on the start option and begin the game.

After the player notches the 20-kill streak in the game, an option will pop up in the middle of the screen: Use Nuclear Bomb.

They can tap on it to use the nuke bombs and eliminate opponents.

It is very tough and demanding to get hold of the nuke feature in COD Mobile. To do so, a player must stay low-key and acquire a safe gameplay strategy and try not to get killed before obtaining a 20-kill streak.

However, once the Nuke feature is equipped, players can exploit and abuse enemies at their will.

While getting nukes is quite a tough job, hopefully, players will now have a better idea of getting hold of them in the game.