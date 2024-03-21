How to get Nuke in Infinite Craft

Creating Nuke in Infinite Craft is quite a long and tedious process for any beginner to undertake in the game. However, once you get bored of making things like Tree, Flower, and Cloud, you might want to go for something a little more explosive, only for the bragging rights, if nothing else. If you, too, want to say, "I have become death, the destroyer of worlds," this guide is for you.
This article will tell you everything you need to know to create Nuke in Infinite Craft.
A complete guide to creating Nuke in Infinite Craft
The key blocks needed to make Nuke in Infinite Craft are Cheat Code and Bomb. Since the game claims to use the exact meaning of words to create results for element combinations, it might consider Nuke to be a cheat code for bombs.
Whatever the case may be, here is the best and most simple way to create the block in Infinite Craft:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
- Sandstorm + Sandstorm = Duststorm
- Sandstorm + Duststorm = Dust Bowl
- Dust + Water = Mud
- Dust Bowl + Mud = Mud Bowl
- Mud Bowl + Mud = Football
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Fire = Sun
- Sun + Fire = Solar
- Solar + Planet = System
- System + Fire = Computer
- Computer + System = Software
- Software + Computer = Hacker
- Football + Computer = Madden
- Madden + Football = Video Game
- Video Game + Hacker = Cheat Code
- Water + Earth = Plant
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Water + Dandelion = Wine
- Wine + Wine = Bottle
- Bottle + Fire = Bomb
- Bomb + Cheat Code = Nuke
There is always more than one way to create a Nuke in Infinite Craft. Regardless, you can make some amazing combinations using this block. The following section offers some examples.
How to use Nuke in other fun combinations
While Baconator in Infinite Craft can be created in various ways, you can also use Nuke to make it. Below are examples of some other things you can create with the latter block in this title:
- Nuke + Bacon = Baconator
- Nuke + breakfast = Cereal
- Nuke + Dinosaur = Extinction
- Nuke + Earth = Hole
- Nuke + Egg = Omlette
- Nuke + Fish = Sushi
- Nuke + Fossil = Dinosaur
