How to get Nuke in Infinite Craft

Creating Nuke in Infinite Craft is quite a long and tedious process for any beginner to undertake in the game. However, once you get bored of making things like Tree, Flower, and Cloud, you might want to go for something a little more explosive, only for the bragging rights, if nothing else. If you, too, want to say, "I have become death, the destroyer of worlds," this guide is for you.

This article will tell you everything you need to know to create Nuke in Infinite Craft.

A complete guide to creating Nuke in Infinite Craft

Bomb is one of the key elements of Nuke in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

The key blocks needed to make Nuke in Infinite Craft are Cheat Code and Bomb. Since the game claims to use the exact meaning of words to create results for element combinations, it might consider Nuke to be a cheat code for bombs.

Whatever the case may be, here is the best and most simple way to create the block in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Wind = Sandstorm

Sandstorm + Sandstorm = Duststorm

Sandstorm + Duststorm = Dust Bowl

Dust + Water = Mud

Dust Bowl + Mud = Mud Bowl

Mud Bowl + Mud = Football

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Sun + Fire = Solar

Solar + Planet = System

System + Fire = Computer

Computer + System = Software

Software + Computer = Hacker

Football + Computer = Madden

Madden + Football = Video Game

Video Game + Hacker = Cheat Code

Water + Earth = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Water + Dandelion = Wine

Wine + Wine = Bottle

Bottle + Fire = Bomb

Bomb + Cheat Code = Nuke

There is always more than one way to create a Nuke in Infinite Craft. Regardless, you can make some amazing combinations using this block. The following section offers some examples.

How to use Nuke in other fun combinations

Here are some fun ways to use Nuke in different recipes of Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

While Baconator in Infinite Craft can be created in various ways, you can also use Nuke to make it. Below are examples of some other things you can create with the latter block in this title:

Nuke + Bacon = Baconator

Nuke + breakfast = Cereal

Nuke + Dinosaur = Extinction

Nuke + Earth = Hole

Nuke + Egg = Omlette

Nuke + Fish = Sushi

Nuke + Fossil = Dinosaur

