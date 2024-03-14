How to make MrBeast in Infinite Craft

You can create MrBeast in Infinite Craft in a few simple steps. Infinite Craft allows players to craft anything and anyone from scratch by using four basic element blocks. Since MrBeast is one of the richest and most popular YouTubers in the world, many of his fans have tried to create him in the game. However, just like creating Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft, crafting MrBeast is a challenge for beginners.

This article thus brings a simple guide to help you create your favorite YouTuber in some simple steps.

Make MrBeast in Infinite Craft in some simple steps

Creating MrBeast in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

The key ingredients to create MrBeast in Ininite Craft are YouTuber and Squid Game. However, producing both of these elements is a long and tedious process. Here is a quick step-by-step guide for beginners on how to complete the challenge of creating MrBeast.

Youtuber and Squid Games are the two main ingredients for the recipe (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Fire = Engine

Engine + Steam = Train

Engine + Engine = Rocket

Rocket + Train = Bullet Train

Rocket + Rocket = Satellite

Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet

Fire + Earth = Lava

Lava + Water = Stone

Stone + Steam = Geysir

Geysire + Internet = YouTube

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Water + Water = Lake

Mountain + Lake = Fjord

Fjor + Water = Whale

Earth + Wind = Dust

Whale + Dust = Sperm

Sperm + Dust = Baby

Baby + YouTube = YouTuber

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Smoke = Cloud

Fire + Cloud = Lightning

Lake + Lake = Ocean

Ocean + Lightning = Squid

Squid + Internet = Squid Game

Squid Game + YouTuber = MrBeast

Since Infinite Craft allows you to create anything from anything, you can experiment with MrBeast in Infinite Craft in other fun combinations. Below are some examples.

MrBeast in different fun combinations in Infinite Craft

There are various ways to actualize the same thing in Infinite Craft. If you want to create Money, you can follow a simpler process. That said, creating MrBeast in Infinite Craft can also help you achieve that desired result. Here are some other fun combinations you can try:

MrBeast + YouTube = Money

MrBeast + Baby = MrBeast Jr

MrBeast + Fire = FireBeast

