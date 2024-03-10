How to create Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

Making Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft is something many fans want to try. However, since the game only gives you four basic elements to work with, it is incredibly hard to create a human, let alone arguably the biggest pop star of the current generation. That said, Infinite Craft has no bounds. Therefore, you can create Taylor Swift if you are dedicated enough.
Creating this block entails a long and tedious process. This article will help you make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft in the best way possible.
Complete guide to creating Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
You need to create American Princess and Heartbreak — along with Love, Brick, and more — to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft. Here is a complete step-by-step guide to what you need to do:
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Fog = Venus
- Venus + Fog = Love
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Venus = Life
- Life + Smoke = Vampire
- Life + Vampire = Death
- Death + Love = Heartbreak
- Water + Water = Lake
- Lake + Lake = Ocean
- Ocean + Earth = Island
- Island + Earth = Continent
- Death + Continent = America
- Steam + Earth = Mud
- Mud + Venus = Adam
- Adam + Earth = Man
- Man + Man = Village
- Mud + Mud = Clay
- Clay + Clay = Brick
- Brick + Brick = Wall
- Village + Wall = Castle
- Man + Castle = King
- King + Castle = Queen
- America + Queen = American Queen
- American Queen + American Queen = American King
- American King + American Queen = American Prince
- American Prince + Love = American Princess
- American Princess + Heartbreak = Taylor Swift
Once you have created Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft, you can use this block in different combinations to create Emotion, Fanbase, and a lot more. Below are some examples.
Different fun combinations to use Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft
There are plenty of combinations you can try using Taylor Swift. Here are some examples.
- Taylor Swift + Water = Tears
- Taylor Swift + Blood = Bad Blood
- Taylor Swift + Wave = Swifties
- Taylor Swift + Vampire = Twilight
- Taylor Swift + Tinker Bell = Fairy Tale
While these are just a few examples, there are a lot of other fun combinations you can try with Taylor Swift. Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinite Craft-related guides.
