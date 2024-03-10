How to create Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

Making Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft is something many fans want to try. However, since the game only gives you four basic elements to work with, it is incredibly hard to create a human, let alone arguably the biggest pop star of the current generation. That said, Infinite Craft has no bounds. Therefore, you can create Taylor Swift if you are dedicated enough.

Creating this block entails a long and tedious process. This article will help you make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft in the best way possible.

Complete guide to creating Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

Follow these steps to create Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

You need to create American Princess and Heartbreak — along with Love, Brick, and more — to make Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft. Here is a complete step-by-step guide to what you need to do:

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Fog = Love

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Venus = Life

Life + Smoke = Vampire

Life + Vampire = Death

Death + Love = Heartbreak

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Lake = Ocean

Ocean + Earth = Island

Island + Earth = Continent

Death + Continent = America

Steam + Earth = Mud

Mud + Venus = Adam

Adam + Earth = Man

Man + Man = Village

Mud + Mud = Clay

Clay + Clay = Brick

Brick + Brick = Wall

Village + Wall = Castle

Man + Castle = King

King + Castle = Queen

America + Queen = American Queen

American Queen + American Queen = American King

American King + American Queen = American Prince

American Prince + Love = American Princess

American Princess + Heartbreak = Taylor Swift

Once you have created Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft, you can use this block in different combinations to create Emotion, Fanbase, and a lot more. Below are some examples.

Different fun combinations to use Taylor Swift in Infinite Craft

You can try Taylor Swift in different combinations in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

There are plenty of combinations you can try using Taylor Swift. Here are some examples.

Taylor Swift + Water = Tears

Taylor Swift + Blood = Bad Blood

Taylor Swift + Wave = Swifties

Taylor Swift + Vampire = Twilight

Taylor Swift + Tinker Bell = Fairy Tale

While these are just a few examples, there are a lot of other fun combinations you can try with Taylor Swift. Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinite Craft-related guides.

