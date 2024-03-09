How to make Cupid in Infinite Craft

Now you can create your own Cupid in Infinite Craft to expedite the process of creating love. Having a Cupid for yourself can be helpful when you are trying to create love-related blocks in the title. However, creating the god of love, attraction, affection, and more is not as easy as it may seem at first.

This article will help you find the easiest guide to create Cupid in Infinite Craft. Follow these steps to create the god for yourself easily, and later you can use it to create love in the game.

A simple guide to creating Cupid in Infinite Craft

Here is how to create Cupid in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Since Infinite Craft opens up a world of limitless possibilities, there is always more than one way to create something in the game. However, since you always have to begin with four basic elements (i.e., Fire, Wind, Earth, and Water), it is hard to figure out the easiest way to get your desired results.

We have tried to keep the guide simple so that with each step, you get closer to making a Cupid in Infinite Craft and not get away from it. The key ingredients to creating a Cupid are Venus and Love. Follow these steps chronologically, and you will have your personal god of love in just seven steps.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Fog = Love

Love + Venus = Cupid

Once you have created Cupid, creating Love will get easier. However, you can also create a lot of other things using Cupid as well. Below are some examples of some Infinite Craft recipes that include Cupid.

You can create a lot of things using Cupid in Infinite Craft

You can create plenty of other things with Cupid other than Love (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Once you start playing around with Cupid in Infinite Craft, it never gets boring. Here are a few fun combinations you can try out using Cupid in the game:

Cupid + Cupid = Heart

Cupid + Witch = Love Potion

Cupid + Tree = Cherry

Cupid + Flower = Rose

Cupid + Wine = Dionysus

Cupid + Japan = Geisha

Cupid + Family = Home

Cupid + Cold = Snowman

Since Infinite Craft considers the literal meaning of words before creating a result for any combination, it becomes a great exercise of the mind. Follow Sportskeeda for other interesting game-related guides.

Follow for more Infinite Craft-related guides

How to make time in Infinite Craft || How to make Skyscraper in Infinite Craft || How to make Country in Infinite Craft