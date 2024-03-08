How to make time in Infinite Craft?

Since time and tide wait for none, making time in Infinite Craft for yourself can be a lifesaver for many as it will never get wasted. While it might not help you in day-to-day life, it can help you create many new things in the game, like time machine, evolution, and more. However, creating time in Infinite Craft from scratch can be a tedious task.

Clock is the main ingredient for creating time in IC. However, to create a clock, you must first create a Dandelion and Obsidian. This article will guide you in creating time in this game.

Complete guide to creating time in Infinite Craft

Dandelion is a key ingredient to create time in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

The easiest way to create time in Infinite Craft requires 13 steps. You must craft items like rain, mountain, volcano, and more to reach the key ingredients within the first 12 steps.

Here is a complete step-by-step guide to help you.

Earth + Water = Plant

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Smoke + Wind = Cloud

Cloud + Cloud = Rain

Rain + Plant = Flower

Flower + Wind = Dandelion

Mountain + Cloud = Snow

Mountain + Fire = Volcano

Fire + Volcano = Lava

Snow + Lava = Obsidian

Obsidian + Dandelion = Clock

Clock + Clock = Time

In Infinite Craft, there are various ways to create something. You can try using Crash and Portal, Atom and Hourglass, Portal and Stream, and many other combinations in Infinite Craft to create time.

Furthermore, you can combine time with other items in your inventory to create new items. Below are some examples.

Different recipes with time in Infinite Craft

You can create tsunami with time (Image via Neal Agarwal)

You can create fossil, rock, rainbow, and many other things using time.

Time + Wave = Tsunami

Time + Lava = Rock

Time + Earth = Fossil

Time + Rain = Rainbow

Infinite Craft gives you a chance to create elements like Europe, video game, or anything else you want by combining different elements. However, you must use logic while merging these elements to get your desired result.

