How to make a robot in Infinite Craft

While robotics is a complex subject, creating a robot in Infinite Craft is probably one of the easiest tasks right now. While it takes more than 10 steps to craft time in the game, as per the in-game logic, you can create a robot in just five simple steps. Moreover, once crafted, the robot can make plenty of other things in the title.

This article will describe the complete step-by-step guide to help you create your robot in Infinite Craft. Upon completion, you can then use it to create C-3PO from Star Wars and more.

The simplest guide to creating a robot in Infinite Craft

There is more than one way to create Robot (Image via Neal Agarwal)

There is more than one way to create a robot in Infinite Craft. However, since it gets hard for beginners to get their desired results from basic elements like Earth, Wind, Fire, and Dust, this article will try to keep things simple.

The guide to create robot in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

The two key ingredients for making a robot block in Infinite Craft are Steampunk and Earth. Here is a step-by-step guide to crafting a robot block.

Water + Fire = Steam

Wind + Earth = Dust

Earth + Dust = Planet

Steam + Planet = Steampunk

Steam + Steampunk = Robot

Just like anime in Infinite Craft, the newly-crafted robot can also become a key ingredient in many other interesting recipes in the game. Here are some examples.

Fun recipes using robot in Infinite Craft

Robot is probably the most-adored element in the game for Star Wars fans. This is mainly because they can be used to create some fan-favorite characters like C-3PO, R2-D2, and a lot more. Here are some fun combinations you can try using robots.

Robot + Dust = Vaccum

Robot + Vaccum = Roomba

Robot + Earth = Golem

Robot + Water = Submarine

Robot + Planet = Cyborg

Robot + Black = Darth Vader

Robot + Super = Superman

Robot + Darth Vader = C-3PO

Robot + C-3PO = R2-D2

Infinite Craft helps you create whatever you please. However, since the game considers the meaning of the words to generate results for a combination, you need to use logic to find the right combinations to get your desired results.

