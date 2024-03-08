How to make anime in Infinite Craft

If you love the world of Japanese animation, creating anime in Infinite Craft (IC) can be an amazing pastime. The colorful world of anime often takes you through an emotional rollercoaster on an unseen realm. Infinite Craft opens up a world of possibilities where you can create whatever you please. There is more than one right way to get your desired results. However, it is hard to make anime in Infinite Craft from scratch for beginners.

Below, we will list the items you must craft to ultimately create anime in Infinite Craft.

A guide to create Anime in Infinite Craft

Since the game only offers four basic elements to begin with, creating a complex element like anime from Fire, Wind, Eart, and Water gets tricky, especially for beginners.

Creating anime in Infinite Craft requires nine combinations. The key ingredients for the anime recipe are Japan and Steam. Here is a simple step-by-step guide to help you create anime in IC:

Earth + Earth = Mountain

Water + Fire = Steam

Water + Water = Lake

Mountain + Fire = Volcano

Volcano + Lake = Island

Island + Island = Continent

Mountain + Continent = Asia

Asia + Island = Japan

Japan + Steam = Anime

You can also create plenty of items in Infinite Craft, like Peter Griffin, Baconator, video game, and more.

You can also create many other things in Infinite Craft using anime. Below are some examples.

What are different recipes where you can use anime?

There are plenty of other things to make with anime in Infinite Craft. Some popular recipes are those of Manga, Pokemon, Otaku, and more.

Anime + Anime = Manga

Anime + Manga = Otaku

Anime + Law = Copyright

Anime + Jesus = Neon Genesis Evangelion

Anime + Water = Sailor Moon

Anime + Marsh = Pokemon

Anime + Otaku = Weeb

Anime + Wind = Naruto

Creating anime in IC is fun, and you can try to create other anime heroes in the game. Infinite Craft is the playground of the creative mind. You can check out our other guides to create other things in this game.

