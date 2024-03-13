The tech-savvy community has been searching for ways to create an iPhone in Infinite Craft. Since the game only provides four basic elements — Earth, Wind, Fire, and Water — it can be hard for many to find the right combination of blocks to make iPhone from scratch.

The game considers the literal meaning of words to generate results for a combination of items. Thus, one can take it that adding Apple to something else will make iPhone in Infinite Craft. However, many beginners might get overwhelmed by the combinations they have to use to get something as simple as an Apple.

To help such individuals out, this article will offer a complete step-by-step guide to creating iPhone in Infinite Craft.

Complete guide to creating iPhone in Infinite Craft

The two key elements in creating iPhone are Electricity and Apple. Both of these blocks have a complex recipe.

With that in mind, here's how to make iPhone in Infinite Craft:

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Planet + Fog = Venus

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Venus = Apple

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Cloud + Fire = Lightning

Lightning + Steam + Electricity

Apple + Electricity = iPhone

There are other amazing combinations you can try with iPhone to create new things. The following section will present some of them.

Different combinations to try with iPhone in Infinite Craft

This title allows you to combine any two things to create a new element. For example, once you have created Fruit in Infinite Craft, you can add it to Adam to get Apple. You can also try using iPhone in different combinations to make new and different blocks. Here are some examples.

iPhone + Flower = Selfie

iPhone + Selfie = Narcissism

iPhone + Swamp = iPhone 5

iPhone + Steam = iSteam

iPhone + Earth = App

iPhone + Fire = iPhone 7

iPhone + Plant = Ivy

iPhone + Dust = iPod

So after creating iPhone in Infinite Craft, you can try making other variations of iPhone (such as iPhone 7) as well as other Apple products and more.

