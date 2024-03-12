How to make Fruit in Infinite Craft

Many players have been seeking the recipe for Fruit in Infinite Craft. While the recipes to craft Mountains, Trees, Oceans, Lakes, and other natural wonders in the game are easily available, creating Fruit from scratch can be difficult. However, if you know the logic behind it, the process is not as tedious as many assume it to be.

This article provides the simplest guide to crafting Fruit in Infinite Craft from scratch.

The complete guide to creating Fruit in Infinite Craft

Creating fruit in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Crafting Fruit in Infinite Craft requires only six steps. All you need is a Tree and the Sun to create your desired element. However, many beginners might stumble to get these key ingredients from the four basic elements: Fire, Water, Wind, and Earth.

Since the game considers the meaning of two words to generate a block, if you think deeply, you can easily create Fruit from these elements. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Water + Earth = Plant

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Fire = Sun

Plant + Plant = Tree

Sun + Tree = Fruit

Once you have created Fruit, you can try out other fun combinations to generate new elements.

Some fun combinations to try with Fruit

You can create Apple and a lot of other elements by using Fruit (Image via Neal Agarwal)

You can craft anything, from Juice to Plutonium, using Fruit. You can create Watermelon by combining Fruit with Brick in Infinite Craft and much more.

Here are some of the things you can craft in the game using Fruit:

Fruit + Sleep = Doormouse

Fruit + French Fries = Apple Pie

Fruit + Water = Juice

Fruit + Adam = Apple

Fruit + Wind = Fruitfly

Fruit + Lava = Peach

Fruit + Lightning = Lemon

Fruit + Mirror = Banana

Fruit + Pig = Pineapple

Fruit + Brick = Watermelon

Fruit + Angel = Fruit Salad

There are a lot of other things you can create by using Fruit in Infinite Craft.

