How to make Brick in Infinite Craft

Crafting Brick in Infinite Craft involves one of the simplest recipes in this game. You only need four steps to create it. Once Brick has been made, it can help you unlock plenty of other elements. It can be difficult to find the right combinations for any block at first since the game considers the literal meaning of words to generate results. However, creating Brick in Infinite Craft won't be a problem, even for beginners.

This article will provide a complete guide to help you make this block.

The complete guide to creating Brick in Infinite Craft

Here is how to create Brick (Image via Neal Agarwal)

If you are a fan of building Skyscraper in the game, crafting Brick in Infinite Craft should be at the top of your priority list. The key ingredient for creating this block is Clay. Here is a step-by-step guide for making Brick:

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Earth = Mud

Mud + Mud = Clay

Clay + Clay = Brick

Infinite Craft gives endless possibilities in terms of what you can make. In this title, you can create anything from subreddits to elements on the periodic table. Brick in Infinite Craft is a key ingredient used to make a lot of these blocks. You'll find some uses for it below.

Some fun combinations to try with Brick in Infinite Craft

Here is how to create different things from Brick (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Brick can help you create plenty of interesting elements in Infinite Craft. Combine it with any of the blocks you already have to make new things. Here are some examples to get you started:

Brick + Tree = House

Brick + Paper = Wall

Brick + Fire = Kiln

Brick + Water = Glass

Glass is more closely related to Sand — a key ingredient in the creation of Sandbox in Infinite Craft — and fire. However, by the game's logic, you can make it using Brick as well.

Launched in January 2024, Infinite Craft provides an amazing exercise for the creative mind. It gives you four elements to begin with (Water, Fire, Earth, and Wind), and you can create anything you want with them. Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinite Craft-related guides.

