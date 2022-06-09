How to get O Archon, Have I Done Right quest in Genshin Impact

Every new region in Genshin Impact has a set of World Quests that are well hidden and players need to perform particular steps to trigger these hidden World Quests. Currently, 26 Quests are present in the Inazuma region and the "O Archon, Have I Done Right" World Quest is one such hidden quest that many players struggle to complete.

Players will have to complete three daily commissions for an NPC named Shouta, who can be found near the Inazuma City Teleport Waypoint. Here is everything players need to know about unlocking the "O Archon, Have I Done Right" World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Easy Guide to trigger the "O Archon, Have I Done Right" World Quest

scarax @irudekusta



- Complete Shouta's commission with different routes (Go to Komore Teahouse route and Outskirts route) After that, the quest gets triggered and you can see Shouta with the World Quest mark. How To Trigger "O Archon, Have I Done Right" World Quest- Complete Shouta's commission with different routes (Go to Komore Teahouse route and Outskirts route) After that, the quest gets triggered and you can see Shouta with the World Quest mark. How To Trigger "O Archon, Have I Done Right" World Quest ‼️‼️- Complete Shouta's commission with different routes (Go to Komore Teahouse route and Outskirts route) After that, the quest gets triggered and you can see Shouta with the World Quest mark. https://t.co/ycm3Riv2gB

The "O Archon, Have I Done Right" revolves around an NPC called Shouta. Genshin Impact players can see him standing near a small shrine located north of Inazuma City Teleport Waypoint. Unlocking these hidden World Quests in Genshin Impact requires players to complete a number of daily commissions for Shouta.

Since daily commissions are handed out pretty randomly, players will have to wait to receive Shouta-related daily commissions. However, players can also increase the possibility of receiving Shouta-related daily commissions by setting their commission region to Inazuma. Here is a list of commissions that players need to complete first:

O Archon, Hear Me!

O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again!

Daily Commission - O Archon, Hear Me!

daniele @reevedthrnd EY! Finally the second part of the "O Archon Hear Me" quest chain. EY! Finally the second part of the "O Archon Hear Me" quest chain. https://t.co/3ccyutP9RT

This is the first daily commission that players need to complete. There are two major aspects to this daily commission, with the first being getting this quest as a daily commission itself. Getting this particular commission from a large pool of random quests will require a little bit of luck from players.

The second aspect is to choose the right option at the end of the commission to continue the questline. Talk to Shouta to begin the commission, after multiple dialogues, talk to Yayoi Nanatsuki about making lacquerware. At the end of the commission, Shouta will ask players to choose one offering for the shrine.

Make sure to choose the Tricolor Dango if they want to continue the questline to trigger the hidden World Quest.

Daily Commission - O Shrine, Show your Power Once Again

riri @kureouji i just wanted to know if i can do the o archon have i done right quest today and... the conditions are so oddly specific i just wanted to know if i can do the o archon have i done right quest today and... the conditions are so oddly specific https://t.co/cB9E9Vb5jz

Choosing the Tricolor Dango will unlock the "O Shrine, Show your Power Once Again" quest to appear as a daily commission. However, for some players, this quest may appear the very next day after the daily reset, and it may take some time for this quest to pop up as a daily commission for others.

Based on the hidden World Quest conditions, players need to complete this daily commission twice with different outcomes. After engaging with the commission, Shouta will provide locations for the two shrines and players will have to choose one:

Shrine at Komore Teahouse

Shrine at the City Outskirts

Genshin Impact Players will have to visit both the locations once through the daily commission. After visiting the shrine, Shouta will want to offer something and players must choose the food item mentioned in the option as the offering to continue the questline.

Hidden World Quest - O Archon, Have I Done Right

Once Genshin Impact players have completed all the conditions carefully and in the correct order, the World Quest will be triggered and players will find the hidden World Quest on their quest page.

They can also find an exclamation mark over Shouta's head right after they have completed all the conditions to trigger the hidden quest. Genshin Impact Players can refer to the video if they prefer visual guides over verbal instructions.

