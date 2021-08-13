Genshin Impact "O Archon, Have I Done Right?" quest: All you need to know

Genshin Impact has introduced a lot of world quests with the Inazuma update and players are persistently trying to complete all of them.

World Quests in Genshin Impact are a great source of Reputation EXP and can even sometimes unlock a secret achievement. Out of the 26 quests present in the Inazuma reputation menu, one World Quest is highly bothering the players in Genshin Impact.

The quest is called "O Archon, Have I Done Right?" and it requires players to follow a complex combination of choices for its completion.

Steps to complete the "O Archon, Have I Done Right?" quest in Genshin Impact

Step 1: Complete the "O Archon, Hear Me!" commission in Genshin Impact

"O Archon, Hear Me!" is a random Inazuma commission in Genshin Impact. Players can set the default commission location in the Adventure Book to Inazuma to increase their chances of getting this quest.

Offering Tricolor Dango (image via Genshin Impact)

After receiving the commission, players will be prompted to interact with an NPC named Shouta who will be praying at a shrine in Inazuma city. In the process, Shouta will ask for a recommendation for offering to the shrine in which players need to choose the Tricolor Dango option.

There will be other options but as per the Genshin Impact community, only Tricolor Dango has led to the completion of the quest.

Step 2: Investigate near the shrine the next day

There will be an "Investigate" option near the shrine which will unlock a few more dialogs ensuring the continuation of the quest. This option is time-gated and gets unlocked the next day after completing the "O Archon, Hear Me!" quest.

How To Trigger "O Archon, Have I Done Right" World Quest ‼️‼️



- Complete Shouta's commission with different routes (Go to Komore Teahouse route and Outskirts route) After that, the quest gets triggered and you can see Shouta with the World Quest mark. pic.twitter.com/ycm3Riv2gB — scarax (@irudekusta) July 31, 2021

Step 3: Complete the "O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again!" commission in Genshin Impact

To continue the quest, players now need to complete the "O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again!" commission. This commission might or might not appear the next day, so it is essential to make sure that all prior steps have been completed.

"O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again!” commission (image via Genshin Impact)

In the "O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again!" commission, Shouta will again ask for recommendations but this time it will be at a different shrine. Players will get two choices for the shrine locations:

Komore Teahouse

At the city outskirts

The dish chosen in this commission will not affect the questline, so one can choose any item.

Offering at Komore Teahouse (image via Genshin Impact)

Step 4: Complete the "O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again!" commission at a different shrine

Now wait for the second time to get the commission "O Shrine, Show Your Power Once Again!". This time, the other shrine needs to be chosen which has not been offered yet.

Once again, the offering will not alter the questline hence players can choose any one of the given items.

Offering at the city outskirts (image via Genshin Impact)

Step 5: Complete the "O Archon, Have I Done Right?" world quest

The "O Archon, Have I Done Right" quest will be available after completing all the previous steps properly. Players can now interact with Shouta once again and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the quest.

The steps mentioned in the article are in accordance with some Genshin Impact players who have successfully completed the "O Archon, Have I Done Right?" quest. So there may be other combinations of choices that also lead to the completion of the quest.

