How to get the Old Rattle-Drum in Black Myth Wukong

The Old Rattle-Drum in Black Myth Wukong is a legendary key item that can reveal one of the secret bosses in the game. Although a key item, it is quite well hidden. Once you find the Rattle-Drum, you will have to use it in three specific locations to reveal a special NPC that will lead you to the special boss arena.

The Old Rattle-Drum can be found in the Yellow Wind Ridge area. You will have to defeat a field boss to get the item. If you successfully get it and use it to reveal and defeat the secret boss, you will be rewarded with a new Gourd, Spirit, and some rare materials.

In this article, we share all the information needed to get the Old Rattle-Drum in Black Myth Wukong.

Where to find the Old Rattle-Drum in Black Myth Wukong

Go to the Yellow Wind Ridge to start your journey (Image via GameScience)

To get the Old Rattle-Drum, go to the Yellow Wind Formation location in the Yellow Wind Ridge area. Once there, travel to the Windrest Hamlet. Here, travel to the second bridge, where you will find the Tiger's Acolyte enemy patrolling. Go in and defeat the boss to get the Old Rattle-Drum. But be cautious, as it won't be an easy fight.

The bridge is too narrow for you to maneuver freely, which is why you should use your Immobilize spell on the boss as often as you can and overwhelm it with continuous attacks. The Tiger's Acolyte has many multiple-hit combo attacks, so be careful while fighting it. Once defeated, it will drop the item.

Where and how to use the Old Rattle-Drum in Black Myth Wukong

Use the rattle in the locations to reveal the secret boss (Image via GameScience)

The three areas where you can use the Drum are:

The area just behind the Windrest Hamlet Shrine.

Through the gates at the Valley of Despair Shrine, you will find a small area with huts.

At the end of Sandgate Village. It is the same location where the Earth Wolf fight takes place. This is the same place where you saw the horseman tied to the post.

Once you use the rattle in Sandgate Village, it will summon a little boy who will jump into the well, guiding you as you follow him. If you jump into the well with him, you will reach a secret underground arena where you will meet and fight the Mad Tiger. Defeating the boss will earn you its spirit and a special gourd named Plaguebane Gourd in a nearby chest.

