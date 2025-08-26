How to get the P-92 Warrant pistol in Helldivers 2

The P-92 Warrant pistol in Helldivers 2 is back in rotation in the Superstore, giving players another shot at adding it to their arsenal. It’s not just any sidearm, though, as the Warrant comes with unique mechanics that set it apart from every other pistol in the game.

Here's how you can get the P-92 Warrant pistol in Helldivers 2.

How to unlock the P-92 Warrant pistol in Helldivers 2

Switching to P-92 Warrant pistol in Helldivers 2 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC || YouTube/@Viper Actual)

To obtain the P-92 Warrant pistol in Helldivers 2, you need 300 Super Credits, making it one of the more costly secondary weapons. This Secondary Weapon comes with two firing modes:

Guided Mode : Locks onto enemies within a 60 m radius and fires propelled homing rounds. Once locked, your bullets will chase targets, making it deadly accurate against moving enemies.

: Locks onto enemies within a 60 m radius and fires propelled homing rounds. Once locked, your bullets will chase targets, making it deadly accurate against moving enemies. Non-Guided Mode: Works like a standard pistol, but still packs a punch with a reliable fire pattern.

This design makes it especially effective against lightly to moderately armored enemies, where its homing rounds can clean up swarms or quickly deal with mid-tier threats.

Is the P-92 Warrant pistol in Helldivers 2 worth 300 Super Credits?

At 300 Super Credits, the Warrant is pricey, especially for new players still trying to unlock armor sets, stratagems, or premium Warbonds. For that cost, many would argue you’re better off with alternatives like the Grenade Pistol or Ultimatum, which provide more raw utility and damage.

Still, the P-92 Warrant shines if you’re looking for a unique secondary weapon. It isn’t meant for everything, and it struggles against heavily armored targets, but does the job well when it comes to mowing down lighter foes or cleaning up in chaotic firefights. So, this weapon is worth buying, but not if you're a beginner.

Best way to farm Super Credits in Helldivers 2

Gameplay still from Helldivers 2 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

To farm Super Credits quickly, choose any planet and set mission difficulty to Trivial, as you will be able to finish these runs the fastest. The main goal of these missions is to rush the objective to unlock the extraction site and then circle back throughout the map for Minor Points of Interest, which usually have Super Credits.

Once you’ve looted as much as possible, extract to finish the mission and simply repeat this loop until you’ve accumulated enough credits for the items you want.

The beauty of doing this on the Trivial difficulty is that maps are smaller, enemies are weaker, and looting goes much faster, making it the most efficient way to build up credits.

