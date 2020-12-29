How to get the Peacekeeper MK2 Assault Rifle in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

Since its release in October 2019, COD Mobile has witnessed an exponential rise on the mobile platform, becoming a prominent choice for players. A significant part of this growth can be credited to the developers who bring in various new changes with regular updates.

The game offers a vast arsenal of weapons, and in the recent Season 13 update, the ‘Peacekeeper MK2’ made its way into the game. However, many users do not know how to obtain it, which is what this article discusses.

Also read: How to play 1v1 in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide

Beginners guide to get the Peacekeeper MK2 Assault Rifle in COD Mobile

The Peacekeeper firearm in the Battle Pass

Players must note that the Peacekeeper MK2 Assault Rifle has been added to the ‘Battle Pass,’ which is the tier-based reward system in COD Mobile. Hence, they can redeem it upon reaching the 21st tier in the pass.

Also, in the paid variant, users can claim the ‘Peacekeeper MK2 – Blast Off’ at tier 50.

The description of Peacekeeper MK2 reads:

“Fully automatic assault rifle. Superior handling and high rate of fire.”

Advertisement

Following are the stats of the Peacekeeper MK2 in COD Mobile:

Damage: 41

Fire rate: 65

Accuracy: 58

Mobility: 69

Range: 54

Control: 54

Here are the steps by which players can equip it in COD Mobile after receiving it:

Step 1: They can open COD Mobile and click the ‘Loadout’ option on the screen’s bottom.

Click the 'Loadout' option

Step 2: They can press the ‘Primary Weapon’ option in any of the respective loadout slots.

Choose the Primary Weapon slot

Step 3: Players may then choose the ‘Peacekeeper MK2’ from the Assault Rifle section and press the ‘Equip’ button.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

Also read: How to collect candy canes in Call Of Duty Mobile