How to play 1v1 in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide

COD Mobile offers diverse in-game mechanics, gameplay modes, and features. These distinctive attributes make the game one of the most widely played shooters in the esports community.

Recently, COD Mobile launched its Season 13 update and brought in several in-game changes. The new Battle Pass, along with new characters in the credit store, was also introduced a few days ago.

However, of all the features and modes, most players often wish to play the 1v1 mode to test their credibility and skills. This game type can either be custom made in a private room or a game mode in COD Mobile.

Also read: COD Mobile: Three best SMGs in October 2020

A detailed guide to play 1v1 in COD Mobile

Currently, the only way to play this game is by making a private custom room in the game. However, in the previous updates, there was a particular mode called King, which offered a 1v1 duel between two random players.

The Season 13 update does not have the King mode yet, so this article will describe the steps to create a personal custom room where players can invite friends and play a 1v1 match.

Here are the steps to create a 1v1 private custom room in COD Mobile:

Gamers can run COD Mobile and wait for the default loading screen to appear.

They can click either the Multiplayer or the Battle Royale mode option present on the right-hand side of the screen.

Advertisement

Tap the Options button in the COD Mobile menu

After the menu opens, users can navigate to the extreme top right-hand corner and tap the 'Options' button (Three horizontal dashes).

A drop-down menu will appear.

They can click on the 'Private' option.

The private room will get created.

Players can invite a friend to play a 1v1 match in COD Mobile

Now, gamers can invite anyone online by clicking the Invite list at the screen's right-hand side corner.

After requesting, they must tap the 'Start' option to begin the game.

Advertisement

As there are no other alternatives currently present in the game to play a 1v1 match, players can follow the steps mentioned above to create a private room and enjoy 1v1 matches in COD Mobile with friends.