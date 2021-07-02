How to get pets in Grounded

Grounded has a variety of different creatures. While many of them are hostile, players have the option of adopting a small pet in the game.

Pets themselves don't serve much of a purpose in Grounded. They are simply cosmetic additions to player bases.

There are two different pets that players can tame and collect in Grounded: Aphids and Weevils. Both pets are passive insects or creatures and can be encountered early on.

How to tame Aphid and Weevil pets in Grounded

To obtain a pet in Grounded, players first need to tame one. The steps to obtain an Aphid and a Weevil are quite similar.

Regardless of what pet a player wants, the first step will be to craft a Grinder. To craft a Grinder, players will need a list of ingredients to put together. These include 2 acorn shells, 2 crow feathers, three flower petals, and 5 bombardier parts.

With the Grinder crafted and ready to use, players can take the item and place it in their base. Based on the pet that they want, they will have to craft either Plant Slurry or Mushroom Slurry.

If players want an Aphid pet, they will need Plant Slurry. Players can place one plant fiber in the Grinder to create one Plant Slurry.

Meanwhile, players who want a Weevil pet will need to create Mushroom Slurry. Instead of plant fibers, large mushrooms can be used in the Grinder to get Mushroom Slurry.

After crafting the Slurrys, Grounded players need to leave their base and search for an Aphid or a Weevil. When one of them is located, players should place either two Plant Slurrys or two Mushroom Slurrys (depending on the pet) and let them eat the items. Once they do, players can pet their Aphid or Weevil to complete the process.

Players can also create a Pet House inside their base to give their pet everything they need.

Also Read: Fire Emblem Three Houses: Which house is actually best?

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh