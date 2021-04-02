How to get Phantom Bear Bundle and Egg Hunter Loot Box for free using Free Fire redeem codes

Garena Free Fire recently released an official music video titled DNA Mein Dance to celebrate the festival of colors, Holi. The video featured famous Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as Jai.
The game's developers also announced that they would be giving out rewards, including bundles, loot boxes, avatars and banners, if the video reached 20 million views within a week.
Players have managed to accomplish these milestones, and the developers have now released a redeem code as a means to claim the rewards.
Free Fire redeem code for Phantom Bear Bundle and Egg Hunter Loot Box
Free Fire redeem code: SARG886AV5GR
Reward: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle
How to use redeem codes in Free Fire
Redeem codes can be used on the official redemption site of Free Fire. Players can follow the steps given below to use them and claim the rewards:
Step 1: Players must first visit the official Free Fire redemption website. They can also click here to do so.
Step 2: On the website, players must log in to their Free Fire account via the method they used to create it (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter).
It is essential to note that players using a guest account cannot use the redeem code to collect the rewards. They will have to bind their existing Free Fire accounts with any of the available platforms.
Step 3: Finally, players must enter the redeem code and tap on the ‘Confirm’ option. Once the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to their account within 24 hours.
Step 4: The items or rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section.
