How to get Phantom Bear Bundle and Egg Hunter Loot Box for free using Free Fire redeem codes

Garena Free Fire recently released an official music video titled DNA Mein Dance to celebrate the festival of colors, Holi. The video featured famous Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as Jai.

The game's developers also announced that they would be giving out rewards, including bundles, loot boxes, avatars and banners, if the video reached 20 million views within a week.

Players have managed to accomplish these milestones, and the developers have now released a redeem code as a means to claim the rewards.

Free Fire redeem code for Phantom Bear Bundle and Egg Hunter Loot Box

Players will receive an Egg Day Banner, an Egg Day Headpic avatar, an Egghunter Loot Box and a Phantom Bear Bundle

Free Fire redeem code: SARG886AV5GR

Reward: Egg Day Banner, Egg Day Headpic avatar, Egghunter Loot Box, Phantom Bear Bundle

How to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Redeem codes can be used on the official redemption site of Free Fire. Players can follow the steps given below to use them and claim the rewards:

Step 1: Players must first visit the official Free Fire redemption website. They can also click here to do so.

Next, the players have to log in to their Free Fire account

Step 2: On the website, players must log in to their Free Fire account via the method they used to create it (Facebook, VK, Google, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter).

Enter the code in the text field

It is essential to note that players using a guest account cannot use the redeem code to collect the rewards. They will have to bind their existing Free Fire accounts with any of the available platforms.

Press OK

Step 3: Finally, players must enter the redeem code and tap on the ‘Confirm’ option. Once the redemption is successful, the rewards will be sent to their account within 24 hours.

Rewards can be collected from mail section

Step 4: The items or rewards can be collected from the in-game mail section.

