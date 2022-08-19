How to get Pinecones in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy is a new game that takes the Genshin Impact model and transports it to a sci-fi MMORPG space. The title features countless small activities between its bands of enemies and a constant quest to grow more powerful.

One of the most important aspects of the game is cooking meals. Players need to eat regularly to improve a stat called Satiety, which allows them to heal from injuries between battles. While food has additional benefits when cooked properly, some ingredients are easier to find than others.

Picking up Pinecones in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players will find important and useful materials all over the game world. Even the most seemingly pointless pieces of the environment can be turned into a key resource by a shrewd player.

Despite being common in real life, players won't be able to access Pinecones as soon as they enter the game. They are only present in a single region of the game's environment, the snow-covered Warren region.

With that being said, players won't make their way into the Warren region until after they've upgraded their Suppressor to at least V3.4. This could be a substantial investment of time before they enter this frozen area.

Once players can enter the Warren region, they just have to look for Pinecones where they'd be in real life. Look under Pine trees in the snow to find a ton of Pinecones very quickly.

In the Warren region, countless Pine trees are dotting the horizon. It's the main feature of the landscape. As soon as players get to the region they spawn in, they'll have enough Pincecones.

What to do with Pinecones in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy players have to get used to finding the best use for every item. There are typically countless uses for a single random object, but sometimes, only a few options are available.

Players can just eat a Pinecone straight, as ill-advised as it would seem. It will provide two Satiety points, which will ensure a little healing in a pinch. Furthermore, players can pick up a few and heal consistently on the walk between fights.

The best use for a Pinecone is in one of two recipes. The Pine Cocoa recipe only requires one Pinecone, one Cocoa Bean, and two units of Milk. With that mixture, players can earn 10 Satiety points, 16% health regeneration, and an additional 34,000 HP.

With two Pinecones, players can create an even more powerful Nut Tea. This requires a Hazelnut and two units of Honey, along with two Pinecones. This simple recipe grants 20 Satiety, 20% health regeneration, and an additional 60,000 HP. Suffice to say, it's a powerful cure with simple ingredients.

Tower of Fantasy players just need to know the right recipes to keep themselves in great standing between battles. Once they can get to the Warren region, Pinecones are easy to come by, and there are a few great ways to use them.

