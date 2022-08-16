How to find Firedragon Fruits in Tower of Fantasy

There is a long list of resources that can be used as cooking ingredients in Tower of Fantasy.

One of these resources is the Firedragon Fruit, which grows on little tree plants with green leaves. This fruit is useful for cooking or any quest and bounty challenges in the game.

Firedragon Fruits aren't super hard to find, but players can get lost if they aren't looking in the right area.

Firedragon Fruits can be found across the Crown and Navia regions in Tower of Fantasy

This map shows the location of the best river to find Firedragon Fruits in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Firedragon Fruits are not immediately available to gather in Tower of Fantasy. Players will have to play for a little while before the areas they are located in are unlocked.

It can take several hours if players are more focused on exploration and character-leveling rather than dealing with the story. To obtain Firedragon Fruits as fast as possible, however, players should speed through the story missions.

After completing Chapter One, players will move on to Chapter Two, which opens up much more of the game's map. Both the Crown and Navia regions can be visited at this point.

In either of these regions, players will find Firedragon Fruits near rivers. There are decent amounts along the edges of each river in Crown and Navia. However, for the most abundant amount, Navia is the region to be in.

Northwest of the Spacerift in Navia is the Seventh Day Forest. This forest has a fairly long river running through it. This river has many more Firedragon Fruits than any other area.

Players can simply walk up and down the river, approach the Firedragon Fruits, interact with them, and add them to their inventory. They can leave to another area and return after a short time to allow the fruits to respawn in order to farm them.

The only concern that players should have near the Seventh Day Forest river is the number of Hyena members and Ravagers wandering around. They'll attack on sight in most instances, so players should be ready for a fight.

How to use Firedragon Fruits in Tower of Fantasy

Most resources and cooking ingredients don't have great effects when eaten by themselves. Their full potential is often achieved by adding them to a cooking recipe at a cooking robot.

The Firedragon Fruit is one of the rare ingredients that do a solid job alone and as a recipe. Here's what players can expect from the resource in Tower of Fantasy:

Eating a Firedragon Fruit will heal a player by 6,800 HP with an additional 5% of their total health.

Eating a Firedragon Fruit will also give a player two Satiety points.

Many cooking recipes ask for Firedragon Fruits. These recipes will offer other buffs, more powerful healing, and increased Satiety recovery.

Players can create their own recipes and include Firedragon Fruits for a surprise benefit.

It is always recommended that players use their resources in cooking recipes. However, there's nothing wrong with eating Firedragon Fruits solo if the player is in a bit of a pinch.

