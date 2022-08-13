Where to find Rice in Tower of Fantasy

Tower of Fantasy includes a massive number of resources and materials that can be used as ingredients for cooking.

The majority of items that can be picked up can be placed in a pot to make food that can heal the player. A lot of them are commonly found across the various regions of ToF.

However, Rice is available in just a few areas, making it one of the more rare ingredients in the game. In fact, it can't even be found while exploring and needs to be purchased from vendors.

Players will have to purchase Rice from vendors in Tower of Fantasy

The Astra food vendor will give Tower of Fantasy players their first chance to buy Rice (Image via Perfect World)

Like many other items, Rice will not be available right when the game starts. Players will have to get through the prologue and finish a good amount of the first chapter before Rice is accessible.

When a player is almost done with chapter one, they'll be introduced to cooking stations and cooking robots. They'll then learn how to cook in Tower of Fantasy, and they'll also learn about the ingredient system.

Soon after this happens, food vendors will be made available so that some ingredients can be bought rather than harvested. Rice is one of the ingredients exclusively sold by food vendors. This could change in the future, but right now, this is the only way to get it in the game.

Here are the regions where food vendors are located:

The first food vendor is in Astra.

The second can be found in Banges.

The third and final food vendor sets up shop in Mirroria.

All three vendors sell Rice for the same price, at 60 Gold a bag. Up to 99 bags of Rice can be purchased by a player every day.

By the time cooking is explained and food vendors are unlocked, players should have plenty of Gold in Tower of Fantasy. If a ton of Rice is needed, players should not have any trouble procuring it.

How to use Rice in Tower of Fantasy

Cooking robots are found throughout Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

There's nothing special about the role Rice plays in the game, and it works similarly to many of the game's other resources. Players can put it in a cooking robot and finish the recipe for a tasty meal.

The creation menu allows players to cook their own meals if all of the ingredients for a certain recipe aren't owned. Otherwise, players can take a look at the cooking menu after visiting a cooking robot to see what can be made.

After cooking a meal that includes Rice, players will be able to eat it to gain some Health and possibly a level or two of Satiety. The amount of Health and Satiety gained depends on the specific recipe being cooked.

Satiety is a special stat that sees players slowly heal over time when out of combat. The more they heal, the more it depletes. Rice only ups the Satiety stat by one, so players should use it for cooking and avoid simply eating it.

