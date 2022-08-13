How to get Black and Gold Nuclei in Tower of Fantasy

Black and Gold Nuclei are a type of currency in Tower of Fantasy that helps players obtain some of the best in-game gear. The two types of Nuclei are perhaps the most commonly used currencies in this game. It is introduced and explained to players in the early stages during a story mission.

Once that mission is complete, however, players are left figuring out how to obtain Black and Gold Nuclei on their own. There are a handful of ways to get them, such as chests or drops from monsters.

How to obtain Black and Gold Nuclei in Tower of Fantasy

A player has found a Gold Nucleus in Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

A secret ToF doesn't tell the players is that the Inventory menu will show how to obtain certain items. Players can hover over the amount of Black or Gold Nuclei already owned and be told how to get more.

This can be done through the Backpack menu, which is accessible by selecting the symbol of three hexagons in the top right. Just click on the word Backpack after that and look for the item in the inventory.

If players don't have any, then they can't hover over it to see how to acquire some. Additionally, the description on finding more is pretty vague with simple terms like "World Exploration" or "Support Store."

Here are some more specific ways to find Black and Gold Nuclei:

Open locked chests as they may contain Black and Gold Nuclei

Complete story milestones and achievements that have Black or Gold Nuclei listed as the reward

Complete missions and Black or Gold Nuclei may be earned upon finishing

Taking down special monsters in Tower of Fantasy has a chance to drop Black or Gold Nuclei

Interacting with resource-giving wildlife such as Dandelions or Glowshrooms may see Black and Gold Nuclei emerge rather than their typical material drop

Just play through the story, beat as many missions as possible, and search through chests and harvest nodes frequently for the best chances of obtaining Black and Gold Nuclei.

How to use Black and Gold Nuclei

A look at a Tower of Fantasy Special Orders advertisement (Image via Perfect World)

It is important to note that these are two separate types of currency. They can be used in the Special Orders menu individually or in packs of 10. Here is how to get to that menu and what the Nuclei can be spent on:

Press the three hexagon symbol in the top right to view the different submenus

Select the Special Orders menu to open it

A banner in the bottom right corner of the screen allows players to switch back and forth between Black Nucleus Caches and Gold Nucleus Caches

Input which order to place and the amount

Confirm the purchase to obtain the Cache

Upon purchasing a Special Order in Tower of Fantasy, players may get weapons, gear, and materials that allow them to upgrade existing weapons and gear.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul