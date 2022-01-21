How to get PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up

The PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up shows players their achievements, playtime, and favorite titles on PS4 and PS5 platforms. With the Wrap-Up, players are able to see their past year’s progression as well as their most played games and trophies. Let’s take a look at how to get the 2021 Wrap-Up.

Sony’s PlayStation is arguably the biggest gaming console company. With millions of active players on both the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5, the company has established a thriving community.

Steps to unlock PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up

PlayStation, the gaming division of Sony, is arguably one of the fan-favorite console platforms of the gaming industry. The current console lineup consists of the last-gen PlayStation 4 and the latest-gen PlayStation 5, which was released in late 2020.

There are currently millions of players playing on the platform, and Sony is offering them a chance to take a look at their yearly progression with the PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up.

Wrap-Up showcases the players' stats throughout the year (Image via PlayStation)

The PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up consists of the following stats for each player:

Total Hours played on PlayStation.

Most Played game with the hours played.

The total number of trophies earned in 2021.

The number of Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum Trophies and their percentage.

Players can also view stats achieved collectively by the PlayStation players from around the world in 2021, including the most popular weapon in Returnal, the total number of wrecks in Destruction AllStars, and the percentage of players who have met Kit in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

To view the PlayStation 2021 Wrap-Up, players need to head over to https://wrapup.playstation.com/en-in/, and then log in to their PSN account.

To access the data, the user must be 18 years old and have an active PSN account. Players who access PlayStation Wrap-Up will also get access to a code to download four free avatars that will be available to both PS5 and PS4 users.

All in all, it’s quite a fun initiative by Sony to give the players an opportunity to look back and reflect on their past year's gaming progression.

