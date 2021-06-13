Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - The full trophy guide

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a PlayStation exclusive with a large list of trophies for players to unlock.

As of now, there are 47 total trophies for players to complete and unlock in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. This includes the Platinum trophy for finishing all of them in the game.

Future trophies may be added if downloadable content is added to Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Until then, 47 is all it takes for players to 100% complete Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

All trophies in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Masters of the Multiverse : Collect All Trophies

: Collect All Trophies Rift Apart : Get Separated in Nefarious City

: Get Separated in Nefarious City Hide 'N Seekerpede : Defeat the Seekerpede

: Defeat the Seekerpede Victory! : Complete a Battleplex Challenge

: Complete a Battleplex Challenge Can't Stop Me : Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge

: Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge Hey Lombax DJ : Play Three Songs on Zurkie's Jukebox

: Play Three Songs on Zurkie's Jukebox This Crystal Is My Things : Acquire Phase Quartz

: Acquire Phase Quartz Don't You Walk Away From Me : Reach the Archives

: Reach the Archives It's Loose! : Set Juice Free

: Set Juice Free Emotional Support Robot : Meet the Fixer

: Meet the Fixer Rated Aaarrr! : Feed Bubbles

: Feed Bubbles Return to Sender : Sink the Mothership on Sargasso

: Sink the Mothership on Sargasso No Bones About It : Retrieve the Dimensional Map

: Retrieve the Dimensional Map I'm the Warden Now : Break In and Out of Prison

: Break In and Out of Prison 2 Fuzz 2 Nefarious : Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious

: Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious More Than Lint : Enter a Hidden Pocket Dimension

: Enter a Hidden Pocket Dimension Sartorial Steel : Acquire a Piece of Armor

: Acquire a Piece of Armor Does This Make My Tail Look Big? : Acquire and Equip Head, Torso, and Leg Armor

: Acquire and Equip Head, Torso, and Leg Armor Shiny! : Collect a Gold Bolt

: Collect a Gold Bolt Nooks and Crannies : Collect Five Gold Bolts

: Collect Five Gold Bolts Quantum Mechanic : Repair a Dimensional Anomaly

: Repair a Dimensional Anomaly The Blow Up So Fast : Get a Weapon to Level Five

: Get a Weapon to Level Five There's Even a Cupholder : Fully Upgrade a Weapon

: Fully Upgrade a Weapon Full Rack : Fill a Weapon Wheel

: Fill a Weapon Wheel Fully Stacked : Purchase All Weapons

: Purchase All Weapons Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way : Complete All Glitch Challenges

: Complete All Glitch Challenges Shifty Character : Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion

: Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion BOING! : Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Qwark's Parade Balloons

: Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Qwark's Parade Balloons Max Relax : Find the Nefarious Citizens by the Hot Springs

: Find the Nefarious Citizens by the Hot Springs Lombax and Chill : Turn on the TV in Rivet's Hideout

: Turn on the TV in Rivet's Hideout Alert the Sponsors : Perform Five Trick Jumps on a Grind Rail

: Perform Five Trick Jumps on a Grind Rail Icebreaker : Melee Five Frozen Enemies

: Melee Five Frozen Enemies No Need for Multiball : Kill Two Enemies With a Single Ricochet Round

: Kill Two Enemies With a Single Ricochet Round Return Policy : Kill 10 Enemies by Returnings Shots with the Void Reactor

: Kill 10 Enemies by Returnings Shots with the Void Reactor Hole Puncher : Get 20 Headshots with the Headhunter

: Get 20 Headshots with the Headhunter Life of the Party : Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis

: Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis Extreme Gardening : Defeat 30 Enemies While They are Tropiary'd

: Defeat 30 Enemies While They are Tropiary'd It's So Fluffy! : Find a CraiggerBear

: Find a CraiggerBear UnBEARably Awesome : Find All CraiggerBears

: Find All CraiggerBears Extinction Event : Kill Five Grunthors

: Kill Five Grunthors J ust Stay Down : Defeat 30 Ejected Nefarious Trooper Heads

: Defeat 30 Ejected Nefarious Trooper Heads Must Go Faster : Do a Trick Jump While Going at Max Speed with the Hoverboots

: Do a Trick Jump While Going at Max Speed with the Hoverboots Planning Some Destruction : Collect a Spybot

: Collect a Spybot Aim to Misbehave : Acquire the RYNO

: Acquire the RYNO Feeding Friendsy : Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi

: Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi Sweet, Sweet Victory : Collect Honey for Chef Tulio

: Collect Honey for Chef Tulio Might've Broken Something: Collect Three Lorbs

The majority of these Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trophies are straightforward. They are either found unmissible through the main story or the description of the trophy suffices.

For the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart collectibles, click on the links for the guides available. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players should have no problem obtaining the Platinum trophy.

