Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - The full trophy guide

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a PlayStation exclusive with a large list of trophies for players to unlock.
As of now, there are 47 total trophies for players to complete and unlock in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. This includes the Platinum trophy for finishing all of them in the game.
Future trophies may be added if downloadable content is added to Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Until then, 47 is all it takes for players to 100% complete Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.
All trophies in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
- Masters of the Multiverse: Collect All Trophies
- Rift Apart: Get Separated in Nefarious City
- Hide 'N Seekerpede: Defeat the Seekerpede
- Victory!: Complete a Battleplex Challenge
- Can't Stop Me: Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge
- Hey Lombax DJ: Play Three Songs on Zurkie's Jukebox
- This Crystal Is My Things: Acquire Phase Quartz
- Don't You Walk Away From Me: Reach the Archives
- It's Loose!: Set Juice Free
- Emotional Support Robot: Meet the Fixer
- Rated Aaarrr!: Feed Bubbles
- Return to Sender: Sink the Mothership on Sargasso
- No Bones About It: Retrieve the Dimensional Map
- I'm the Warden Now: Break In and Out of Prison
- 2 Fuzz 2 Nefarious: Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious
- More Than Lint: Enter a Hidden Pocket Dimension
- Sartorial Steel: Acquire a Piece of Armor
- Does This Make My Tail Look Big?: Acquire and Equip Head, Torso, and Leg Armor
- Shiny!: Collect a Gold Bolt
- Nooks and Crannies: Collect Five Gold Bolts
- Quantum Mechanic: Repair a Dimensional Anomaly
- The Blow Up So Fast: Get a Weapon to Level Five
- There's Even a Cupholder: Fully Upgrade a Weapon
- Full Rack: Fill a Weapon Wheel
- Fully Stacked: Purchase All Weapons
- Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way: Complete All Glitch Challenges
- Shifty Character: Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion
- BOING!: Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Qwark's Parade Balloons
- Max Relax: Find the Nefarious Citizens by the Hot Springs
- Lombax and Chill: Turn on the TV in Rivet's Hideout
- Alert the Sponsors: Perform Five Trick Jumps on a Grind Rail
- Icebreaker: Melee Five Frozen Enemies
- No Need for Multiball: Kill Two Enemies With a Single Ricochet Round
- Return Policy: Kill 10 Enemies by Returnings Shots with the Void Reactor
- Hole Puncher: Get 20 Headshots with the Headhunter
- Life of the Party: Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis
- Extreme Gardening: Defeat 30 Enemies While They are Tropiary'd
- It's So Fluffy!: Find a CraiggerBear
- UnBEARably Awesome: Find All CraiggerBears
- Extinction Event: Kill Five Grunthors
- Just Stay Down: Defeat 30 Ejected Nefarious Trooper Heads
- Must Go Faster: Do a Trick Jump While Going at Max Speed with the Hoverboots
- Planning Some Destruction: Collect a Spybot
- Aim to Misbehave: Acquire the RYNO
- Feeding Friendsy: Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi
- Sweet, Sweet Victory: Collect Honey for Chef Tulio
- Might've Broken Something: Collect Three Lorbs
The majority of these Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trophies are straightforward. They are either found unmissible through the main story or the description of the trophy suffices.
For the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart collectibles, click on the links for the guides available. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players should have no problem obtaining the Platinum trophy.