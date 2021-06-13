Create
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart - The full trophy guide

Brandon Moore
ANALYST
Feature
Modified 1 hr ago

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is a PlayStation exclusive with a large list of trophies for players to unlock.

As of now, there are 47 total trophies for players to complete and unlock in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. This includes the Platinum trophy for finishing all of them in the game.

Future trophies may be added if downloadable content is added to Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Until then, 47 is all it takes for players to 100% complete Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

All trophies in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

  • Masters of the Multiverse: Collect All Trophies
  • Rift Apart: Get Separated in Nefarious City
  • Hide 'N Seekerpede: Defeat the Seekerpede
  • Victory!: Complete a Battleplex Challenge
  • Can't Stop Me: Complete a Gold Cup Battleplex Challenge
  • Hey Lombax DJ: Play Three Songs on Zurkie's Jukebox
  • This Crystal Is My Things: Acquire Phase Quartz
  • Don't You Walk Away From Me: Reach the Archives
  • It's Loose!: Set Juice Free
  • Emotional Support Robot: Meet the Fixer
  • Rated Aaarrr!: Feed Bubbles
  • Return to Sender: Sink the Mothership on Sargasso
  • No Bones About It: Retrieve the Dimensional Map
  • I'm the Warden Now: Break In and Out of Prison
  • 2 Fuzz 2 Nefarious: Defeat Doctor and Emperor Nefarious
  • More Than Lint: Enter a Hidden Pocket Dimension
  • Sartorial Steel: Acquire a Piece of Armor
  • Does This Make My Tail Look Big?: Acquire and Equip Head, Torso, and Leg Armor
  • Shiny!: Collect a Gold Bolt
  • Nooks and Crannies: Collect Five Gold Bolts
  • Quantum Mechanic: Repair a Dimensional Anomaly
  • The Blow Up So Fast: Get a Weapon to Level Five
  • There's Even a Cupholder: Fully Upgrade a Weapon
  • Full Rack: Fill a Weapon Wheel
  • Fully Stacked: Purchase All Weapons
  • Glitch, Uh, Finds a Way: Complete All Glitch Challenges
  • Shifty Character: Hit Every Blizon Crystal on Blizar and Cordelion
  • BOING!: Bounce on Big Al, Clank, and Qwark's Parade Balloons
  • Max Relax: Find the Nefarious Citizens by the Hot Springs
  • Lombax and Chill: Turn on the TV in Rivet's Hideout
  • Alert the Sponsors: Perform Five Trick Jumps on a Grind Rail
  • Icebreaker: Melee Five Frozen Enemies
  • No Need for Multiball: Kill Two Enemies With a Single Ricochet Round
  • Return Policy: Kill 10 Enemies by Returnings Shots with the Void Reactor
  • Hole Puncher: Get 20 Headshots with the Headhunter
  • Life of the Party: Deploy 50 Mr. Fungis
  • Extreme Gardening: Defeat 30 Enemies While They are Tropiary'd
  • It's So Fluffy!: Find a CraiggerBear
  • UnBEARably Awesome: Find All CraiggerBears
  • Extinction Event: Kill Five Grunthors
  • Just Stay Down: Defeat 30 Ejected Nefarious Trooper Heads
  • Must Go Faster: Do a Trick Jump While Going at Max Speed with the Hoverboots
  • Planning Some Destruction: Collect a Spybot
  • Aim to Misbehave: Acquire the RYNO
  • Feeding Friendsy: Collect 10 Zurpstones for Trudi
  • Sweet, Sweet Victory: Collect Honey for Chef Tulio
  • Might've Broken Something: Collect Three Lorbs

The majority of these Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart trophies are straightforward. They are either found unmissible through the main story or the description of the trophy suffices.

For the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart collectibles, click on the links for the guides available. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players should have no problem obtaining the Platinum trophy.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod
हिन्दी