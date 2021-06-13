Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart — How to acquire Mr Fungi

Outside of the RYNO 8, Mr. Fungi may be the most useful weapon in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Mr. Fungi can be used to get players out of some overwhelming situations. There are moments where Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players are swarmed by enemies galore.

Mr. Fungi is the distraction needed to escape. It is an actual partner that distracts enemies. It gains their attention for so long that players can make it away or unload on them to eliminate them.

How to acquire Mr. Fungi in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

The only way to obtain Mr. Fungi in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is to purchase it from Ms. Zurkon. Ms. Zurkon is the resident weapons vendor in the game, with a wide variety of arms for players to buy.

Players that are farther along in the story probably have a better chance of affording Mr. Fungi. It costs 3,000 bolts, which can be pretty hefty early on. If the bolts are there, visit Ms. Zurkon on Corson V to obtain Mr. Fungi.

Image via Insomniac Games

Bolts can be gathered in many ways. Defeat every enemy, destroy every breakable object, complete every side mission, and travel to every Pocket Dimension to get the 3,000 bolts as fast as possible.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players can then upgrade Mr. Fungi to make it even more effective. Like all of the other weapons in the game, Mr. Fungi can be upgraded with Raritanium.

Image via Insomniac Games

Mr. Fungi's upgrades throw out more distractions. Eventually, when it is upgraded all the way, Mr. Fungi is joined by his wife, Ms. Fungal, to provide the ultimate distraction capabilities.

Get the bolts and buy Mr. Fungi as soon as possible. It becomes invaluable during some of the harder battles in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. This companion weapon is a must-have.

