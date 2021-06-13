Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart — Every Gold Bolt location

Gold Bolts are the most valuable collectible in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Each Gold Bolt unlocks something specific in the game. It could be a new look for certain items or a perk that helps the Ratchet and Clink: Rift Apart player immensely.

Most of the Gold Bolts are easy to find, but it does take some patience. There are 25 total in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart. Here is where players can find all 25 Gold Bolts in the game.

All 25 Gold Bolt locations in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

Gold Bolt 1

The first Gold Bolt in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is found in the Nefarious Business Factory. This is during the side quest on Corson V. After completing the wall jump, turn around to see the bolt. Leap across to the conveyor belt to obtain it.

Gold Bolt 2

Gold Bolt 2 can be found after players meet The Phantom. It's run outside the club on Corson V. The Bolt will be to the right through a grate. Glide from the platform and rift tether to reach the platform with the Bolt on it.

Gold Bolt 3

Acquire the Phantom Glove and go to the start of the main part of Nefarious City. Wall-ride the panel to the left, and players can reach the third Gold Bolt of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Gold Bolt 4

Players will meet Goon-4-Less troops as they harass Mort on Sargasso. After this, go to the backside of the Gelatonium facility. Rift tether to the far-off platform, and this Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Gold Bolt will be there.

Gold Bolt 5

Move left after crossing the Sargasso bridge near Rivet's Hideout. There is a small Glutonium facility that has the Gold Bolt behind it.

Gold Bolt 6

Gold Bolt 6 will be underneath the first platform at Zurkie's. Float below the platform carefully to obtain the Bolt.

Gold Bolt 7

The seventh Gold Bolt of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is obtained after players complete the Bronze Cup of the Bugtrax Challenge Race at Zurkie's.

Gold Bolt 8

After players can fly around Sargasso with Trudy, a Gold Bolt can be found in the middle of a large ring near the Glutonium facility.

Gold Bolt 9

This Gold Bot can be found in Savali on the back of a moving platform. Chase it down, jump onto it, and take the Bolt.

Gold Bolt 10

Head to the top right of Savali on the map. Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players need to run across a wall with buttons on it. Pressing down all of these buttons unlocks a container with the Gold Bolt inside.

Gold Bolt 11

Gold Bolt 11 is at the start of Blizar Prime. Jump over to the mining hub. The Gold Bolt will be resting among some toxic crabs.

Gold Bolt 12

At the start of Blizar Prime's mining hub, destroy the crystal to the left. Use the mag-boots to jump around after, and the Gold Bolt will be there.

Gold Bolt 13

During the Honey Road side quest, players must use a crystal to alter the environment. Jump to the second crystal and take it to the past. Jump to the other nearby crystal. Hit it to be put back in the future where the Gold Bolt will be.

Gold Bolt 14

After the first swarm of enemies on Torren IV, head to the right. Go up the wall and ride around it to find the 14th Gold Bolt of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Gold Bolt 15

Rivet will exclaim that there is a rift as players are on a rail near Torren IV's smelting pit. Take the rifle, and the 15th Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Bolt will be found.

Gold Bolt 16

Smash the first crystal found on Cordelion. Exit the room and fly to the far off landing pad. The Gold Bolt will be there.

Gold Bolt 17

Go down the elevator in Cordelion. After hitting the first underground crystal, enter the room with the broken door. Use the tether to pull through the door to find the Bolt.

Gold Bolt 18

As Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players go underwater on Cordelion, climb the wall after the first gap. The Gold Bolt will be on top.

Gold Bolt 19

This Gold Bolt can be obtained after players complete the Pest Control Challenge at Zurkie's in the Silver Cup.

Gold Bolt 20

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart players will obtain the Map-O-Matic on Ardolis. After it has been obtained, float to the water and land on the explosive barrels. The Gold Bolt will be there.

Gold Bolt 21

Gold Bolt 21 can be found inside the Pirate Trials. Unlock the Goo Chamber will Glitch, and the Gold Bolt will be inside.

Gold Bolt 22

The 22nd Gold Bolt of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is in the catacombs on Savali. It is right across from the main door but needs Glitch to get to it.

Gold Bolt 23

This Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Bolt is on Viceron after the prison infiltration. After players meet the vendor, go right and Phantom Dash into the building. There is a ship in the next room with the Gold Bolt on it.

Gold Bolt 24

This Gold Bolt is obtained when players have to go outside to meet with Ratchet and Kit. To the right is a platform with Gold Bolts.

Gold Bolt 25

The final Gold Bolt in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart can be found after players start to take out the security of the Emperor's Assistant. Go down to the VIP Wing, and the cells will be open. The room with Mort hosts the final bolt.

