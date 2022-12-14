How to get PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up

PlayStation's annual highlights program, titled PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up, is live right now. Here's what the official PS blog says about it:

"Starting today through January 13, 2023, PS4 and PS5 console users* can access and share their 2022 Wrap-Up highlights, including number of earned trophies, number of games played, total hours played across PS4 and PS5 games, and number of PlayStation Plus monthly games downloaded if they are a PlayStation Plus member."

2022 has been one of the best years in terms of gaming. From quality AAA releases like Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok to indie gems like Stray and Tunic, gamers have some amazing titles to indulge in throughout the year.

Unlike last year, 2022 had a very strong start, with games like Dying Light 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Elden Ring releasing within the first quarter. The end of the year was equally as spectacular, with games like A Plague Tale: Requiem and God of War Ragnarok releasing during the final quarter.

With the end of 2022 on the horizon, there is no better time to take a look at the annual gaming highlights. PlayStation has taken a cue from Spotify Wrapped by providing its players with an annual summary of their favorite games via the 2022 Wrap-Up.

Personal stats on PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up will continue to be updated until the end of 2022

The PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up allows players to check their personal gaming stats, such as playtime, trophies achieved, and most played titles. It also allows players to compare their stats with others and within PlayStation's global community stats page.

From hours spent hunting the Tremortusks in Horizon Forbidden West to the number of Leviathan axe throws in God of War Ragnarok, the program will showcase a detailed overview of everything players enjoyed on their PlayStation console this year.

Here's how you can get the PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up:

Head to the dedicated PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up page

Log in using their PlayStation account credentials

Once you log in to your account, the PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up page will generate your personalized stats page, complete with the top five titles played, total hours spent playing, and most played game.

The statistics (personal and global) in the program will continue to be updated until the end of 2022. Thus, players will have ample time to secure the last few trophies in games that they saved for the holidays.

The 2022 Wrap-Up encompasses both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games. This means that players in both console ecosystems can get their annual highlights through the program.

Players who go through the entirety of their 2022 Wrap-Up will receive a redeemable voucher code for one of the six exclusive Astro Bot avatars for their PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 profiles.

The avatars reflect players' gaming achievements on the PlayStation and can also be shared among friends.

The PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up is a great way to reflect on all the games and digital adventures that players have had throughout the year.

