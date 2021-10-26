How to get Plunder Skulls in Elder Scrolls Online

While the Witches Festival is live, players can earn Plunder Skulls throughout the event in order to celebrate Halloween in the Elder Scrolls Online. There are plenty of ways to earn the Plunder Skull treats, but it can get confusing when there are so many appearing.

Earning base Plunder Skulls is fairly simple in Elder Scrolls Online. The purple skull boxes are earned anytime players take down a boss, complete an event, or even a dungeon. They are essentially given out for any major event. But it's the Dremora Plunder Skulls that players really want to go after, and those are a bit more complicated.

Difference between Dremora and standard Plunder Skulls in Elder Scrolls Online

Purple Plunder Skulls will give some decent rewards like recipes or outfit styles that players can learn without knowing how to craft. Each box usually comes with some random bugs and a style material. But the Dremora Plunder Skulls, which are yellow or gold, have fantastic rewards almost every time.

The Dremora versions can carry Dremora motifs, Glenmoril Wyrd styles or maps, and all kinds of rare emotes for players to use and sell. However, the Dremora Plunder Skulls are limited, while the standard Plunder Skulls are not. Luckily, there is a method to the madness of skulls during the Witches Festival in the Elder Scrolls Online.

Every day, each character that a player has can earn a Dremora Plunder Skull once through different event methods. That means defeating one Delve boss will reward players with a Dremora Plunder Skull. Any Delve after that will only reward purple skulls. But there are other methods that can be used each day, and other characters can use them as well.

Each method to earn a Plunder Skull in Elder Scrolls Online

In total, there are seven different ways to earn a Plunder Skull in Elder Scrolls Online. Players can find the list by going to their achievements and looking for the Holidays section. However, there is also a full list just below.

Plunder Skull drop methods:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Arena

Insurgent

Delve

World Boss

Dungeon

Trial

Public and Sweeper

Completing any of these events, on top of fighting the Crowborne Horror, will award players with one Dremora Skull and a normal Plunder Skull anytime after. To maximize the drops, players should swap between characters when they can and earn all the treats possible during the Elder Scrolls Online Witches Festival.

Edited by R. Elahi