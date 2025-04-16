The Popstaff in Crashlands 2 lets players craft an upgraded chain of staves. Getting that initial recipe to build the staff is surely something you should look forward to for progressing in this open-world survival RPG. This recently released title has many interesting quests, and a handsome number of recipes are locked behind the story's main questline. Thus, the Popstaff comes as a part of a certain quest gamers must complete.
This guide will help those who have difficulty finding the Popstaff in Crashlands 2.
Where and how to get the Popstaff in Crashlands 2
Based on the in-game description, the Popstaff is the most awkward or most lethal in medium quarter battles. Its recipe will be handed out by Graal through a quest named "Stranger Danger," wherein he will tell you he's been observing several bots getting destroyed by an unknown force. So, you must reach a certain location and find the recipe while doing this quest.
However, be careful about certain things before hopping onto the quest:
- Ensure you've completed all the active quests of the Garden Story questline. After completing that, check on Graal to take the Stranger Danger quest.
- Ensure you don't have any backlog in all sorts of questlines before that. Otherwise, you might not find the Popstaff in Crashlands 2.
The Popstaff has a 3.2% crit chance and an 8% crit multiplier. Striking enemies with this item will grant an additional momentum and focus. It has a cast time of 0.6 seconds and 68 crushing damage. It'll also provide a four-second-long momentum boost with 1% haste, and a 12-second-long focus.
Several players have complained about not finding the staff in the preferred location and are, thus, having issues with crafting the Stalking Stick. However, the developers have assured the player base they'll release a patch where the staff won't be necessary to build further products, such as the chain of staves.
