The Popstaff in Crashlands 2 lets players craft an upgraded chain of staves. Getting that initial recipe to build the staff is surely something you should look forward to for progressing in this open-world survival RPG. This recently released title has many interesting quests, and a handsome number of recipes are locked behind the story's main questline. Thus, the Popstaff comes as a part of a certain quest gamers must complete.

Ad

This guide will help those who have difficulty finding the Popstaff in Crashlands 2.

Where and how to get the Popstaff in Crashlands 2

Based on the in-game description, the Popstaff is the most awkward or most lethal in medium quarter battles. Its recipe will be handed out by Graal through a quest named "Stranger Danger," wherein he will tell you he's been observing several bots getting destroyed by an unknown force. So, you must reach a certain location and find the recipe while doing this quest.

Ad

Trending

Read more: 5 easiest Survival games for PC

However, be careful about certain things before hopping onto the quest:

Ensure you've completed all the active quests of the Garden Story questline. After completing that, check on Graal to take the Stranger Danger quest.

Ensure you don't have any backlog in all sorts of questlines before that. Otherwise, you might not find the Popstaff in Crashlands 2.

Crashlands 2 gameplay (Image via Butterscotch Shenanigans)

The Popstaff has a 3.2% crit chance and an 8% crit multiplier. Striking enemies with this item will grant an additional momentum and focus. It has a cast time of 0.6 seconds and 68 crushing damage. It'll also provide a four-second-long momentum boost with 1% haste, and a 12-second-long focus.

Ad

You might be interested in: Crashlands 2: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Several players have complained about not finding the staff in the preferred location and are, thus, having issues with crafting the Stalking Stick. However, the developers have assured the player base they'll release a patch where the staff won't be necessary to build further products, such as the chain of staves.

For more articles related to Butterscotch Shenanigans' latest open-world RPG game, check out Sportskeeda's Indie Games page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.