HoYoverse has released a brand new Genshin Impact web event called Glittering Elixirs, where Travelers must make several potions by mixing the ingredients provided to them. The web event lasts 10 days and will end on May 20, 2023. Genshin Impact players can participate in Glittering Elixirs and earn up to 120 Primogems by completing all the objectives, which is to unlock all the potions.

Here's everything fans need to know to obtain the ingredients and make the potions. This article will also provide the recipes of all 16 potions to complete the new Genshin Impact web event.

How to unlock all potions in Genshin Impact Glittering Elixirs web event

The main objective in Genshin Impact's Glittering Elixirs web event is to create several potions using the ingredients in the inventory. There are a total of 16 potions, and you can obtain up to 120 Primogem rewards by unlocking all of them.

However, due to the nature of the event, it requires you to play it for a couple of days to obtain all the ingredients by completing some daily activities, such as logging into Genshin Impact and using Original Resin.

Complete the tasks to obtain more ingredients (Image via HoYoverse)

Every day after the daily reset, the missions will be refreshed, and you must complete them to obtain the ingredients. Note that the ingredients that you will receive will be completely random. As you can see in the image above, there are four tasks, each giving only two items. Since each potion requires two ingredients, one can only make up to four potions daily. Thus, it will take at least four days to unlock all 16 potions.

List of all 16 potion recipes

Potion crafting guide (Image via HoYoverse)

Recipes with Water:

Dancing Butterflies Refreshment: Water + Butterfly + Zaytun Peach

Water + Butterfly + Zaytun Peach Sweet Bug Bait Potion: Water + White Iron Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut

Water + White Iron Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut Invigorating Summer Potion: Water + White Iron Chunk + Mint

Water + White Iron Chunk + Mint Nahida's Cooling Waterproofer: Water + White Iron Chunk + Henna Berry

Water + White Iron Chunk + Henna Berry Invigorating Cool Mint Drink: Water + Butterfly + Mint

Water + Butterfly + Mint Sweet Dreams Sleep Fragrance: Water + Crystal Chunk + Zaytun Peach

Water + Crystal Chunk + Zaytun Peach Calming Oil: Water + Luminescent Spine + Zaytun Peach

Water + Luminescent Spine + Zaytun Peach Nahida's Vivifying Forest Essence: Water + Frog + Ajilenakh Nut

Recipes with Oil:

Nutrients for Houseplants: Oil + Crystal Chunk + Starshroom

Oil + Crystal Chunk + Starshroom Cooling Potion: Oil + Luminescent Spine + Mint

Oil + Luminescent Spine + Mint Fragrant Balm: Oil + Luminescent Spine + Ajilenakh Nut

Oil + Luminescent Spine + Ajilenakh Nut Mira-Cure Potion: Oil + Butterfly + Starshroom

Oil + Butterfly + Starshroom Beautifying Oil- For Decoration: Oil + Crystal Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut

Oil + Crystal Chunk + Ajilenakh Nut Energy Booster: Endorsed by the General Mahamatra: Oil + Luminescent Spine + Nilotpala Lotus

Oil + Luminescent Spine + Nilotpala Lotus Growth Potion- For Plants: Oil + White Iron Chunk + Starshroom

Oil + White Iron Chunk + Starshroom Cyno's Wind Resistant Sunscreen: Oil + Sand Grease Pupa + Mint

Fans can also receive special crafting materials from Cyno and Nahida during the event, which is one of the objectives you must complete to get more Primogem rewards.

