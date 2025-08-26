The pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater give you a few additional items. These extras you get for purchasing the game won't be available in Snake's inventory from the get-go, as you'll need to progress through the prologue a bit to obtain them. Mostly, they're a few iconic cosmetics from the other titles in the series.

This article will cover how you can obtain the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

How to get the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

The pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater consist of a few extra cosmetics and camo suits you can use while trying to stop the GRU's plans in the USSR. This includes the iconic stealth gear from Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.

Obtain the backpack (Image via Konami)

These items can be obtained once you get Snake's backpack during the prologue mission of MGS Delta Snake Eater, called Virtuous Mission. Once you land in the deep forests of the USSR, you will be tasked with retrieving your backpack that is stuck on a tree.

To obtain it, climb the tree, walk to the end of the branch, and then interact with it. Once you get your backpack, open it up and access the extra camos you've unlocked as part of the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater.

All pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonus rewards in Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater

You will get the Sneaking DLC Pack as part of the Metal Gear Solid Delta Snake Eater Deluxe Edition bonus rewards, containing the following items:

Uniform: Battle Dress (PW ver.)

Uniform: Sneaking Suit (PW ver.)

Uniform: Crocodile Suit

Uniform: Naked (Woodland)

Uniform: Naked (Ammunition Belt)

Uniform: Gold

Face: Glasses

Face: Sunglasses

Equipment: Kerotan Mask

Equipment: GA-KO Mask

48 Hours Early Access

Pre-ordering MGS Delta Snake Eater will give you the following item, regardless of the Edition you purchase.

Uniform: White Tuxedo

These items can be obtained and used during the game's various sections, as changing your active camo to blend in with the environment is a big part of the Metal Gear Solid series.

