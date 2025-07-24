How to get pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers allow you to start the game with a set of gear that gives you an advantage against the monstrosities that roam the land. These rewards consist of several weapon and armor pieces that can be claimed quite early in the game, but you can miss them if you don't know where they are.

This article covers how to obtain the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to obtain pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers allows you to explore the war-struck province of Shu, where an unknown disease called the Feathering ravages the land. You play as Wuchang, a pirate warrior, who roams the land to find answers regarding her past.

Interact with the Donation Box (Image via 505 Games)

When you start the game, you will make your way to the Reverant Temple. Talk to the Taoist and head to the ground floor. There, you will find a few NPCs and a Donation Box, which will glow.

Go to the Donation Box and interact with it. You will then be able to claim all the pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Also Read: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Review

You will receive a set of Armors and Weapons based on the edition you have purchased. Those who have pre-ordered the Standard Edition will only be eligible for the pre-order bonus. Deluxe Edition owners who pre-purchased the game will receive exclusive rewards and the bonus items.

All pre-order and Deluxe Edition Bonuses in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Pre-ordering Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will make you eligible to receive the following in-game items:

White Spectre costume set

Night Spectre costume set

Vermillion War Club (Axe)

Glistening Red Mercury Skill Upgrade Item (Medium)

The Overlord's Regalia Armor (Image via 505 Games)

If you have purchased the game's Deluxe Edition, you will get the following rewards:

Soul Ritual Robe costume

Tiger of Fortune costume

Overlord's Regalia costume

Draconic Resurgence costume

Dragoncoil Lance (Spear)

Eternal Sovereignity (Dual Blades)

Moonlight Dragon (Sword)

Watcher's Gaze (Sword)

Blood of Chang Hong Skill Upgrade Item (Large)

Keep in mind that the pre-order bonus rewards may be made available as separate DLC packs in the future.

