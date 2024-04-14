How to get more Pre-War food in Fallout 76

Pre-war food, such as Canned Coffee and the Blamo Brand Mac and Cheese, are some of the best consumable items in Fallout 76. These ready-to-eat items were preserved from before the atomic bombs fell, and what makes them amazing is the amount of health and hunger that they restore. Unlike the other consumable items that you find in the wild, these will not make your character sick or increase their RAD levels.

As a result, some players might look for some of the best locations to farm these pre-war food items. This Fallout 76 guide goes over some of the best locations to farm pre-war items in the title.

Best ways to obtain pre-war food in Fallout 76

Cobblestone Farm is one of the best places to get pre-war food early (Image via Bethesda)

One of the more straightforward and passive ways of obtaining more pre-war food in Fallout 76 will be to explore houses in the wasteland. Go over everything in the kitchen and the rest of the rooms for a chance to obtain these well-preserved items.

Apart from exploration, here are some great locations for target-farming the items.

1) Cobbleton Farm

Cobbleton Farm is a great place to look for pre-war consumables in Fallout 76. You will find this place between the Forest and the Toxic Valley to the northwest of the Tyler Country Fairgrounds.

Being one of the safer areas to explore in the early game, you will find many shelves in the farm's interior, which will contain plenty of canned consumables.

2) Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm

The second and final area to farm canned food will be in the Sunshine Meadows Industrial Farm. You will find this in the Forest region of the map; look for it to the west of the Flatwoods. It’s directly across the river and has a workshop containing a food packaging factory.

Sunshine Meadows will help you get a constant supply of food (Image via Bethesda)

This factory will keep producing food as long as it’s powered. However, if someone else has claimed ownership of the place, you will need to embark on a quest that will task you with clearing the area and claiming the workshop for it.

Even after claiming ownership of the workshop, you might be attacked by hostile NPCs, so make sure you fight them off.