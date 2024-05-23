How to get Premier League POTS Phil Foden in FC Mobile for free?

EA Sports introduced the Premier League POTS Phil Foden in FC Mobile on May 23. This was done to celebrate the English midfielder's impressive performances throughout the recently concluded 2023-24 season. In the Premier League, this Manchester City player outclassed his opponents. He scored 19 goals and eight assists in 35 matches, helping his team lift the trophy for the fourth consecutive year.
The introduction of his POTS card has got the Premier League enthusiasts and Foden followers all excited.
Premier League POTS Phil Foden in FC Mobile: How to get the card for free?
While Manchester City lifted the 23-24 English Premier League trophy, Phil Foden was made the Player of the Season in FC Mobile. EA Sports has now added the young footballer's 94 OVR CAM card to this title.
Here's how to obtain it for free:
For new players
- Step 1: Download and install EA FC Mobile
- Step 2: Complete the entire Kickoff tutorial
- Step 3: Restart the title
- Step 4: Read the prompted message
- Step 5: Collect the 94 Premier League POTS Phil Foden card
For existing players:
- Step 1: Login into EA FC Mobile.
- Step 2: Read the prompted message
- Step 3: Collect the 94 Premier League POTS Phil Foden card
What are the stats of the Premier League POTS Phil Foden in FC Mobile?
Like the TOTY 24 card, Phil Foden's Premier League POTS card has great stats.
Here's a look at the stats:
- Pace: 92
- Shooting: 91
- Passing: 91
- Dribbling: 98
- Defending: 58
- Physical: 63
- Skill move: Roulette
The card also has high Attacking and Defensive work rates, making it a must-have in your lineup.
The Premier League POTS Phil Foden item in FC Mobile can be added to the many players' starting 11. Doing so will help them reach the FC tier faster in Division Rivals matches.
All available Phil Foden cards in FC Mobile
Besides the Premier League POTS Phil Foden item, five card variants of the midfield maestro are available in FC Mobile. Here's a look at them:
- 85 LW Base card
- 88 CAM TOTW card
- 89 CAM Founders card
- 92 RW TOTW card
- 93 CAM TOTW card
- 95 RW Lunar New Year card
- 96 LW TOTS card
While all these cards fetch high prices in the in-game market, the free Premier League Phil Foden card is untradeable.
