How to get Premier League POTS Phil Foden in FC Mobile for free?

EA Sports introduced the Premier League POTS Phil Foden in FC Mobile on May 23. This was done to celebrate the English midfielder's impressive performances throughout the recently concluded 2023-24 season. In the Premier League, this Manchester City player outclassed his opponents. He scored 19 goals and eight assists in 35 matches, helping his team lift the trophy for the fourth consecutive year.

The introduction of his POTS card has got the Premier League enthusiasts and Foden followers all excited.

Premier League POTS Phil Foden in FC Mobile: How to get the card for free?

Message confirming the addition of the Premier League POTS Phil Foden in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

While Manchester City lifted the 23-24 English Premier League trophy, Phil Foden was made the Player of the Season in FC Mobile. EA Sports has now added the young footballer's 94 OVR CAM card to this title.

Here's how to obtain it for free:

For new players

Step 1: Download and install EA FC Mobile

Download and install EA FC Mobile Step 2: Complete the entire Kickoff tutorial

Complete the entire Kickoff tutorial Step 3 : Restart the title

: Restart the title Step 4: Read the prompted message

Read the prompted message Step 5: Collect the 94 Premier League POTS Phil Foden card

For existing players:

Step 1 : Login into EA FC Mobile.

: Login into EA FC Mobile. Step 2 : Read the prompted message

: Read the prompted message Step 3: Collect the 94 Premier League POTS Phil Foden card

What are the stats of the Premier League POTS Phil Foden in FC Mobile?

Like the TOTY 24 card, Phil Foden's Premier League POTS card has great stats.

Premier League POTS Phil Foden stats (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the stats:

Pace : 92

: 92 Shooting : 91

: 91 Passing : 91

: 91 Dribbling : 98

: 98 Defending : 58

: 58 Physical : 63

: 63 Skill move: Roulette

The card also has high Attacking and Defensive work rates, making it a must-have in your lineup.

The Premier League POTS Phil Foden item in FC Mobile can be added to the many players' starting 11. Doing so will help them reach the FC tier faster in Division Rivals matches.

All available Phil Foden cards in FC Mobile

Besides the Premier League POTS Phil Foden item, five card variants of the midfield maestro are available in FC Mobile. Here's a look at them:

85 LW Base card

88 CAM TOTW card

89 CAM Founders card

92 RW TOTW card

93 CAM TOTW card

95 RW Lunar New Year card

96 LW TOTS card

While all these cards fetch high prices in the in-game market, the free Premier League Phil Foden card is untradeable.

