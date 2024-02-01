Following the weekly reset a few hours ago, EA Sports unlocked the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Nominee Path B in the popular mobile football title. The new path is expected to build on the success of Nominee Path A and has brought along plenty of new Nominee cards. These cards celebrate the TOTY promo and feature some of the best footballers from the previous season.
The introduction of Path B has already created a massive buzz amongst millions of FC Mobile gamers.
Which footballers have made it to the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Nominee Path B section?
The FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo initially appeared in the game on January 25. Since then, it has emerged as one of the most popular promos to have ever appeared in the title. To make it more successful, Nominee Path B cards are now up for grabs.
Here's a look at all the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Nominee Path B cards:
- 95 OVR - RW - Lionel Messi
- 95 OVR - CM - Rodri
- 94 OVR - ST - Cristiano Ronaldo
- 94 OVR - CM - Kevin De Bruyne
- 94 OVR - CB - Virgil Van Dijk
- 93 OVR - CM - Nicolo Barella
- 93 OVR - CAM - Bernardo Silva
- 92 OVR - LW - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
- 92 OVR - GK - Alisson Becker
- 91 OVR - CAM - Jamal Musiala
- 91 OVR - ST - Victor Osimhen
- 91 OVR - RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold
- 91 OVR - CM - Ilkay Gundogan
- 90 OVR - CM - Pedri
- 90 OVR - LB - Grimaldo
- 90 OVR - CB - Marquinhos
- 89 OVR - ST - Alvaro Morata
- 89 OVR - RWB - Jonathan Clauss
- 89 OVR - LW - Jack Grealish
- 88 OVR - LW - Lee Kang In
- 88 OVR - CDM - Aurelin Tchouameni
- 88 OVR - CB - Dante
- 87 OVR - RB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo
- 87 OVR - GK - Wojciech Szczesny
- 86 OVR - LM - Vincenzo Grifo
- 86 OVR - CB - Mats Hummels
- 85 OVR - GK - Brice Samba
- 85 OVR - LB - Jose Gaya
The rarity of the cards mentioned above has made them go for high prices in the in-game Market. Hence, trading them in the EA FC Mobile Market can help players earn a lot of Coins.
What are the different ways to get FC Mobile TOTY 24 Nominee Path B cards?
As seen above, the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Nominee Path B features footballers that fans voted for the TOTY promo. However, each card is rare and can be hard to get hold of.
Here are the following ways by which FC Mobile players can get the Nominee Path B cards:
- Play Nominee Path B Chapter
- Open Packs from TOTY 24 Pass
- Open Store Packs
- Purchase cards from Market
Lucky gamers who get hold of the Nominee Path B players can use them in their starting lineup and win more VS Attack or Head-to-Head matches in the Division Rivals mode.