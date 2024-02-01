Following the weekly reset a few hours ago, EA Sports unlocked the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Nominee Path B in the popular mobile football title. The new path is expected to build on the success of Nominee Path A and has brought along plenty of new Nominee cards. These cards celebrate the TOTY promo and feature some of the best footballers from the previous season.

The introduction of Path B has already created a massive buzz amongst millions of FC Mobile gamers.

Which footballers have made it to the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Nominee Path B section?

The FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo initially appeared in the game on January 25. Since then, it has emerged as one of the most popular promos to have ever appeared in the title. To make it more successful, Nominee Path B cards are now up for grabs.

Here's a look at all the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Nominee Path B cards:

95 OVR - RW - Lionel Messi

95 OVR - CM - Rodri

94 OVR - ST - Cristiano Ronaldo

94 OVR - CM - Kevin De Bruyne

94 OVR - CB - Virgil Van Dijk

93 OVR - CM - Nicolo Barella

93 OVR - CAM - Bernardo Silva

92 OVR - LW - Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

92 OVR - GK - Alisson Becker

91 OVR - CAM - Jamal Musiala

91 OVR - ST - Victor Osimhen

91 OVR - RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

91 OVR - CM - Ilkay Gundogan

90 OVR - CM - Pedri

90 OVR - LB - Grimaldo

90 OVR - CB - Marquinhos

89 OVR - ST - Alvaro Morata

89 OVR - RWB - Jonathan Clauss

89 OVR - LW - Jack Grealish

88 OVR - LW - Lee Kang In

88 OVR - CDM - Aurelin Tchouameni

88 OVR - CB - Dante

87 OVR - RB - Giovanni Di Lorenzo

87 OVR - GK - Wojciech Szczesny

86 OVR - LM - Vincenzo Grifo

86 OVR - CB - Mats Hummels

85 OVR - GK - Brice Samba

85 OVR - LB - Jose Gaya

The rarity of the cards mentioned above has made them go for high prices in the in-game Market. Hence, trading them in the EA FC Mobile Market can help players earn a lot of Coins.

What are the different ways to get FC Mobile TOTY 24 Nominee Path B cards?

As seen above, the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Nominee Path B features footballers that fans voted for the TOTY promo. However, each card is rare and can be hard to get hold of.

Here are the following ways by which FC Mobile players can get the Nominee Path B cards:

Play Nominee Path B Chapter

Open Packs from TOTY 24 Pass

Open Store Packs

Purchase cards from Market

Lucky gamers who get hold of the Nominee Path B players can use them in their starting lineup and win more VS Attack or Head-to-Head matches in the Division Rivals mode.