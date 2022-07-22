How to get the Productive Day achievement in Stray

Unlike many games these days, Stray isn’t so worried about gunning down the next terrorist or demon. Instead, players control a cat that has no supernatural powers or even the ability to speak. They take on the role of a simple, orange-colored car — a stray.

Shortly after the game begins, the unnamed protagonist takes a nasty fall. However, that isn’t the worst of it; the feline is also separated from its family.

It is this simple, yet effective objective to seemingly find its family that has players exploring rundown cities that are void of humans. In fact, robots have taken the place of humans. They act, react and interact with one another like humans once did. They even wear clothing.

Despite gameplay mechanics being limited to what a cat is capable of doing, there is a story here, which is told beautifully in part by the environment.

Of course, there is more than just the story to experience. Players can also venture out and earn achievements. Some are earned simply from playing the game, while others are awarded for completing certain story missions.

One great achievement that is easy to earn in the game is called Productive Day.

Players can earn the Productive Day achievement in Stray for doing nothing at all

The Productive Day achievement can be earned by essentially doing absolutely nothing. It is by far the easiest achievement to earn in the game but is still time-consuming.

Those who want to earn the achievement can do so by sleeping as the cat protagonist for one real-world hour.

To start, players need to find a place to sleep. There are multiple locations for the cat to take a nap on. Real-life cats sleep just about anywhere.

However, in the game, only certain areas are designated for sleeping, so look for places that have pillows and blankets. Some robots will even let the cat rest on their lap or stomach.

Once a place to rest has been found, players can follow the steps given below:

Step 1 : Interact with the resting spot and fall asleep.

: Interact with the resting spot and fall asleep. Step 2 : Leave the console or computer running without messing with it for an entire real-world hour. Yes, you actually have to wait an hour. Set a timer for 62 minutes, just to be sure.

: Leave the console or computer running without messing with it for an entire real-world hour. Yes, you actually have to wait an hour. Set a timer for 62 minutes, just to be sure. Step 3: After an hour has passed, you will earn the Productive Day achievement. Keep an eye on the screen until you see the achievement appear. You can then get up.

Although the Productive Day achievement might seem odd and useless, it allows players to simply enjoy the view. For starters, it’s a cute, orange cat taking a nap. Not to mention, players also get a moment of peace from the action.

Going to sleep in Stray will actually pan the camera away, giving the player a greater view of the environment. Much of the game’s story elements involve tiny details in the surroundings.

