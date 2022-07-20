How to obtain Worker Jacket and Worker Hat in Stray, the cyberpunk cat game

The highly-anticipated cyberpunk cat game, Stray, is finally out, and players are having a great time maneuvering a cat through the dense urban dystopic city inhabited by robots.

The main goal of the narrative is to see the cat safely home after it gets separated from the rest of its family. To do that, users will need to help it traverse the city landscape.

Along the way, there will be lots of side quests and missions that they will encounter, one of which is a task by Clementine, who will ask the cat to sneak into the Neco Factory and steal a battery that will power the subway.

While it’s not exactly a challenging mission to accomplish, many gamers have been having a rather tough time figuring out one of the steps of the task, which is acquiring the Worker Jacket and Worker Hat in Stray.

Hence, today’s guide will help those still struggling with Clementine’s mission in the cyberpunk cat game.

Obtaining Worker Jacket and Worker Hat in Stray

When accepting Celemtine’s mission, she will explain to players that they will be required to find someone wearing a bomber jacket and a gold chain.

The NPC she refers to is Blazer, found in an alleyway opposite the nightclub in Midtown. Users will then be required to maneuver the cat out of the apartment complex and move forward until they reach a giant robot hologram.

From there, turn left, and they will follow the street till they reach the nightclub, where gamers will find Blazer to the right, down the alleyway.

When interacting with him, this NPC will explain that they will need a Worker Jacket and Worker Helmet disguise to infiltrate the Neco Factory and help the cat to steal the battery.

Stealing Worker Jacket

After talking to Blazer, players will have to find the Workers Jacket, which will be there in a shop on the corner of the very same alleyway. It will be in the window, but Stray fans will not be able to just walk up to it and take it, as the shopkeeper will stop the cat from doing so.

However, there is a much easier way of getting the jacket:

Users should head back to the apartment complex and talk to Simon. He will inform them of the three security cameras he wants the cat to get rid of in exchange for a gift. These cameras are pretty easy to get rid of, and they can gain access to it by running up the stairs, then jumping on the ledge that overlooks Simon and his friends.

From there, gamers will walk across the frame and jump down on the first camera to dismantle it. The second camera can then be found on the first floor before they jump back down, go to the other side, and drop down to the ledge again. The final camera will be on the wall behind the second camera, and all players will need to do is to jump onto the platform and make their way across the board to dismantle it.

After taking out the final camera, Stray fans will then need to make their way back to Simon, and he will provide the cat with a cassette tape. If they take it to the back room of the clothes shop, they will be able to put it in the music player to distract the shopkeeper.

Once he is distracted, the cat can quickly prance in and steal the Worker’s Jacket.

Stealing Worker’s Hat

After stealing the jacket, players will need to move on to the next step, stealing the Worker’s Hat. To do so, they need to make Stray’s protagonist sneak its way into the hat shop without making the shopkeeper shoo it away.

Users will be required to head into the bat to the left of the apartment complex and make their way to the back room, where they will find a robot passed out. There they will spot a crate of beer bottles above his head.

After making the cat leap onto the area near the bottle, individuals have to press Triangle to drop the bottles on top of the robot’s head and then wake him up.

The robot will wander outside the bar and saunter towards the hat shop. After getting an earful from his co-worker, he will start picking up the boxes and taking them into the hat shop.

Gamers must jump inside one and wait till they get carried inside the shop. After being placed on the ground, they can jump out and steal the Worker Hat in the window.

After obtaining the hat, readers can run to Blazer again, completing his disguise and allowing him to infiltrate the Neco Factory.

