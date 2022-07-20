Every Memory location in Stray

Memories are a collectible in Stray that helps players piece together the game's lore by showing them how the world came to be the way it is.

As an adventurous feline, players will meet a robot by the name of B-12. One of the most important parts of the story revolves around returning B-12's memories.

While some of these memories come through the story, the majority are completely optional. Overall, there are more than two dozen that can be located to explain the state of the world in Stray and what happened to B-12.

Collecting Memories in Stray opens up more details about the game world

The Memory collectibles are strewn throughout the world of Stray. Even the most eagle-eyed players might need some help gathering them all.

Here's a list of all the Memory locations in the game:

Slums

A look at the Slums in Stray (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

There are eight Memories that can be found in the Slums, the starting point of Stray:

After players meet B-12, they will come across a mural. B-12 will scan the mural and unlock a memory. For the second Memory, players will need to interact with the Guardian. Go down the stairs from the Guardian to find the musician. Keep moving past through the alleyway. Climb the air conditioning units and awnings over the windows to find the Memory in the form of another mural. The third Memory is found above the Guardian. Reach the rooftop by climbing the vents and pipes. A dead robot is located there with a mound of suitcases next to it. This is the Memory. Go up the stairs in the bar and interact with the bowl of soup on the table to unlock a Memory. To get the fifth Memory, move down the stairs in front of the Guardian. Travel down the road past the Super Spirit Power Laundromat to find an R.I.P. Humans mural for the Memory. The sixth Memory is in Momo's apartment. Look for the poster in his bedroom for the video game titled Back Home 2. Head back to the Guardian and go past the bar. Reach the red door and scratch it until a robot emerges. Move inside, up the stairs, and interact with the Memory that is the plant on the chair. The final memory in the Slums can be acquired by purchasing a picture. Go to the merchant to the right of the Guardian and spend three Energy Drinks to get the Memory.

Rooftops

A look at Rooftops in Stray (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

The Rooftops area of Stray has just three Memory collectibles for players to find:

Get past the Zurks and reach the rooftop with the glass window. Use the pipe to jump to the next roof and find the red neon sign. Interact with it to get the first Memory. Play through this chapter of the game until there are a group of Zurks surrounded by a fence. Move past the chain-link fence and interact with the Neco Corporation sign for a Memory. The third Memory is at the end of the Rooftops level and is part of the story. Players automatically get the Memory after placing the Transceiver and watching the cutscene.

Dead End

A look at Dead End in Stray (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

Dead End also comes with three Stray Memories:

Leave the Slums with Seamus until he is no longer part of the journey. Turn left at the white car and interact with the metal door there to get a Memory. After the cart ride launches the cat, go through the small hole in the fence. Interact with the dead robot on the dock for a Memory. At Doc's house, go downstairs to find him. The third Memory is the mannequin with a bucket on its head next to where Doc is sitting.

Sewers

A look at the Sewers in Stray (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

The treacherous Sewers level only has two Memories for players to find:

After being separated from Momo, make it to the long hallway. Take the left path and destroy the Zurk eggs. Jump into the pipe and follow it to a catwalk to find a Memory. After continuing through the sewers and finding the giant eyeballs, Zurks will begin to chase the cat. This will lead to a part where players jump from a ledge onto a pipe. Instead of following it, go to the curved portion and follow that path. Enter the new pipe that is found and interact with the massive hole in the room to get a Memory.

Antvillage

A look at Antvillage in Stray (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

Players will only come across two Memories at Antvillage:

The first Memory is a part of the story. Enter Antvillage, and B-12 can look at the graffiti-covered pod to obtain a Memory. When the meeting with Zbaltazar is over, descend the ladder. Find the robot sleeping on the couch and interact with the graffiti on the wall next to it.

Midtown

A look at Midtown in Stray (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

Midtown is where things pick up again. A total of seven Memories can be found here:

The first Memory here is given through the story as players reach the subway. Leave the subway, go through the hole in the fence, and turn right to find a robot. The Memory is the bookshelf to its left. The third Memory takes Stray players behind the nightclub. In the alleyway, use all of the objects to climb up to the orange neon sign. Behind it is the Memory, a makeshift bedroom. The fourth Memory will have players jump through the window into the hair salon. Climb onto the couch and jump into the small crawlspace. Walk to the end of it to find the Memory. The fifth Memory comes after players get the battery from Neco Corp and return to Midtown. The police station is now open. Go in to locate the picture of the Sentinel. Enter the shop across from the hair salon. Head to the back of the shop and scale the wall using the tiles to get into the ceiling. A bundle of wires there is the Memory. The last Memory in Midtown comes after players realize that Clementine isn't waiting in her apartment. Go to the nightclub and walk onto the platform near the sink behind the bar. The platform will drop, and the Memory will be uncovered on a small table.

Jail and Control Room

A look at the Control Room in Stray (Image via BlueTwelve Studio)

The final two Memories in Stray are miscellaneous locations that don't fit any of the areas on the map previously mentioned:

During the prison break, players will find themselves in the prison yard. A dead robot slumped against a dumpster holds the Memory. The Control Room Memory can't be missed. It will be given as part of the story the moment the player enters the room.

Collecting each Memory in Stray will open up more details regarding the world. It will also unlock the Trophy "I Remember!" for those completionists who want to get it all done.

