Stray Achievement guide: How to complete Boom Chat Kalaka

As players pilot the feline protagonist through the streets of the urban jungle of a dystopic city in Stray, they come upon a lot of side missions completing, which net them various achievements in the game.

The cyberpunk cat game was highly-anticipated, and with it finally going live yesterday, the reviews towards the title have been quite positive. While the narrative is quite small, the title allows one to do a lot with the cat as they go about purring, meowing, and interacting with all the robots in the city with the aid of B-12.

PlayStation AuSTRAYlia @PlayStationAU The cat’s out of the bag #Stray is officially out meow on PS5 and PS4. If you're a PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe member, you can download Stray as part of your membership. The cat’s out of the bag 🐈 #Stray is officially out meow on PS5 and PS4. If you're a PlayStation Plus Extra or Deluxe member, you can download Stray as part of your membership. https://t.co/37ZfRDTsVa

Stray has many interesting achievements that players can acquire as they traverse the city, searching for a way to reunite the cat with the rest of its family.

One such achievement is the Boom Chat Kalaka, which will require players to dunk a basketball in the hoop to get that ‘basket.’ It’s one of the more fun achievements to unlock in the game, and today’s guide will go over how players can achieve it in the title.

Completing the Boom Chat Kalaka achievement in Stray

The Boom Chat Kalaka achievement in Stray might sound easy, but it’s a bit more tricky than what meets the eye.

This achievement can be unlocked further into the narrative, and players will have to wait until chapter four of the game called The Slums. When the chapter begins, they will be able to reach the area where the achievement is unlocked with the help of B-12, as they will need to escape the flat and make their way to the Slums, where they will be required to interact with the Guardian.

Spot a basketball which is key in unlocking the achievement in Stray. Hence, after obtaining the basketball, players will be required to:

Make their way to the bottom of the stairs. They will find a garbage can and the hoop they need to put the ball in. It’s pretty difficult to achieve and is a lot harder than how it looks.

A slight nudge to the ball will make it roll; hence fans will need to make sure that they line themselves up with the basketball before trying to hit it down the ramp on the stairs, as one wrong move will make it miss the trash can, making them repeat the process all over again.

After returning to the basketball, they need to line themselves up properly and hit it directly forward, so it eventually makes its way into the can. Upon doing this, players will successfully unlock the Boom Chat Kalaka achievement in Stray.

If players miss the hoop for the first time but want to get the achievement, they can always restart the mission. To do so, they will need to restart the chapter after reaching the second part of the Slums by going back to the pause menu and selecting the appropriate option.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far