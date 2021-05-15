The Royale Pass is one of the best ways for PUBG Mobile players to acquire in-game cosmetic items like skins and costumes. Players must complete a variety of daily and weekly missions to progress through the pass.

PUBG Mobile developers release a new Royale Pass at the start of every season.

PUBG Mobile’s new Season 19 Royale Pass: Traverse will roll out on May 17th, 2021, at 2 AM UTC or 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). The previous season will draw come to an end on May 15th, 2021 (+0 UTC).

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to get PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile’s new Season 19 Royale Pass: Traverse will roll out on May 17th, 2021 (Image via ULTIMATE SHOOTER YT, YouTube)

Players can follow the steps given below to purchase the PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass:

After opening PUBG Mobile, players need to click on the RP icon located on the right side of the screen. Players will then have to click on the Upgrade Pass option in the bottom-right corner. Players will be given two options. They can either select “Elite Pass” or “Elite Pass Plus”. If they select the former, they will have to pay 600 UC. If they go for the latter, they will have to pay 1800 UC. (UC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile called Unknown Cash). Next, players need to confirm their purchase and make the necessary payment.

PUBG Mobile's new Royale Pass is jungle-themed. It is expected to bring the following rewards:

Rank 1: 3 Supply crate scraps

Rank 3: 5 RP badges voucher(S19)

Rank 5: 1 Rating protection card

Rank 6: 2 Classic crate scraps

Rank 7: 1000 BP

Rank 9: Heart Emote (Cheer Park exclusive)

Rank 10: 1 RP Mission cards

Rank 11: 3 Supply crate scraps

Rank 15: Flex Muscles emote

Rank 16: 2 Classic crate scraps

Rank 17: 1000 BP

Rank 19: Like It Emote Bubble (Cheer Park exclusive)

Rank 20: 30 silver fragments

Rank 21: 3 Supply crate scraps

Rank 23: 5 RP badges vouchers (S19)

Rank 25: 1 Rating Protection Card

Rank 26: 4 Classic crate scraps

Rank 27: 1000 BP

Rank 29: 15 silver fragments

Rank 30: Scarab Totem Parachute

Rank 31: 3 Supply crate scraps

Rank 33: 1 Experience card

Rank 35: 30 silver fragments

Rank 36: 3 Classic crate scraps

Rank 37: 1000 BP

Rank 39: 15 silver fragments

Rank 40: 3 Classic crate scraps

Rank 41: 5 Supply crate scraps

Rank 43: 1 BP card

Rank 45: Alien UMP45 skin

Rank 46: 4 Classic crate scraps

Rank 47: 1000 BP

Rank 49: 15 silver fragments

Rank 50: 1 Rating Protection card

Rank 51: 5 Supply crate scraps

Rank 53: 1 Experience card

Rank 55: 5 Classic crate scraps

Rank 57: 1000 BP

Rank 59: 15 silver fragments

Rank 60: 10 Classic crate scraps

