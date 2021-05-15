How to get PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass for cheap using Group Purchase perks

PUBG Mobile players look forward to the Royale Pass every season. The Royale Pass remains one of the best ways for players to get cosmetic items in the game.

PUBG Mobile’s new Season 19 Royale Pass: Traverse will be released on May 17th, 2021, at 2 AM UTC or 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30). The previous season will come to an end on May 15th, 2021 (+0 UTC).

Kong is on a rampage in Sanhok and he has drafted some of PUBG MOBILE's best players to battle against Godzilla in a war of the titans! 💥 Any guesses who is on #TeamKong? 🍃🦍 pic.twitter.com/zBLBq6UYku — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 15, 2021

Players can either purchase the Elite Pass or the Elite Pass Plus. They can be acquired for 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively (UC is the in-game currency of PUBG Mobile).

In order to get up to 20% off on the Royale Pass, players can take part in the Group Purchase Perks event from May 11th, 2021, to May 16th, 2021. Players can get the Royale Pass for as low as 480 UC.

Obtaining the PUBG Mobile Season 19 Royale Pass via Group Purchase Perks

Want to get your Season 19 Royale Pass at a discount? 🔰 From now until May 16, take advantage of the Group Purchase Perks event in-game to get your RP19 pass 😎 You can either join a group, or create one - it's up to you! 💚



Check out Season 19 now! 🔗 https://t.co/4C7DjNNxPr pic.twitter.com/v2Qx7pIZ5K — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 14, 2021

Players can either join or create a group in PUBG Mobile to get 30 UC (Unknown Cash) off on their Royale Pass purchase.

If players successfully invite a new player to a group, the whole group will get 60 UC off on the Royale Pass.

Players can get up to 20% off on their Season 19 Royale Pass

Players can buy the PUBG Mobile Royale Pass by following the steps given below:

Players must open PUBG Mobile and click on the RP icon located on the right side of the screen.

Next, they will then have to click on the Upgrade Pass option in the bottom-right corner.

Players should then confirm the type of pass they want to buy and make the necessary payments.

