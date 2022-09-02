How to get Rainbow Cubes in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom's Gacha element has been a major factor behind the game's breakthrough success since its release in January 2021. Taking heed of this fact, the developers have added more such elements to the game such as the Treasure Gacha, Guild Gacha, and, most recently, the Costume Gacha.

Rainbow Cubes are the currency of the Costume Gacha, and this article includes all the various methods to obtain and use them in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Rainbow Cubes in Cookie Run: Kingdom: All you need to know

Costumes are a popular feature in Cookie Run: Ovenbreak, so the community's demand for their addition to CRK began almost immediately after the game was launched. Fortunately, this demand was met soon after, along with the addition of each Costume providing certain buffs to Cookies, an element not present in the parent game.

Before going over more details for Rainbow Cubes, it should be noted that the Costume Gacha is not unlocked by default, like its counterparts. Cookie Run: Kingdom players who have already unlocked it can skip the below tutorial on how to do the same.

A detailed guide to unlocking the Costume Gacha in Cookie Run: Kingdom is given below:

Players will notice that the costumes area is locked if they visit their normal Gacha screen. In order to unlock it, one must finish Level 2-13 and the Boutique Quest. Players who have not yet completed Level 2-13 must do so before continuing. Finding the Boutique Quest is a major problem that gamers face while unlocking costumes. Cookie Run: Kingdom users must first make sure that they are on a fully updated version of the game. They should access the right bar menu on the main game screen after verifying this. Players will then be directed to the Boutique Quest, indicated by a tiny winged box with an exclamation point. The Mont Blanc Storyline will now commence. Readers can bypass the story portion to start the quest right away. They will receive their goodies and find the Costume section unlocked when they revisit their Gacha section after successfully finishing the mission. Readers will now be able to access the Costumes Section and use their Rainbow Cubes to buff up their team.

Players will receive a fairly large amount of Rainbow Cubes after completing the quest itself. More of this currency can be easily obtained as rewards for completing certain stages in PvE and Guild Battles, as well as through various Cookie Run: Kingdom events and redeem codes.

Players can also exchange their Mileage Points for Rainbow Cubes, although the exchange rate of 25 points for 1 Rainbow Cube is rather steep. The only other way to obtain Rainbow Cubes in CRK is to make an in-game purchase as almost every Cookie Pack in the shop is available for anywhere between 300-3000 Rainbow Cubes.

Like Mileage Points in the normal Cookie Gacha, players will receive Rainbow Shells after drawing the same costume more than once, which can also be used to unlock costumes in the Rainbow Crystal Shop (available only to players who have Touc's Trade Harbor unlocked in addition to the Costume Gacha).

