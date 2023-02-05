How to get the Reunion trophy in Dead Space remake

The Dead Space remake, a recently released survival-horror title developed by Motive Studio and published by Electronic Arts, has taken the gaming world by storm, and for all the right reasons. The Dead Space remake is a faithful recreation of the original Dead Space title that was released way back in 2008, allowing players to revisit the claustrophobic hallways of the USG Ishimura, but with all of the next-gen bells and whistles.

Built from the ground up using EA and DICE's Frostbite Engine (the very same engine that powers DICE's Battlefield games, the new Need for Speed titles as well as the most recent BioWare games and the annual EA Sports games), the Dead Space remake is a phenomenal reimagining of the 2008 sci-fi survival-horror classic. However, being a modern survival-horror game, the remake features a few key differences from the 2008 original.

Ranging from certain gameplay adjustments and combat system overhauls to a fair number of changes in its narrative delivery, the Dead Space remake features enough new content to keep the experience fresh, even for veterans of the original game. One of the major new additions to the game's story is a secret ending that's only accessible through the New Game Plus feature.

Although obtaining this ending requires a substantial amount of effort, it's well worth it, not only because of the secret cutscene that hints towards a potential sequel (a Dead Space 2 remake, perhaps), but also grants players the Reunion trophy, which is required to 'Platinum' the game.

Note: This article contains major story spoilers for the Dead Space remake.

Steps to get the Reunion trophy in Dead Space remake

Interestingly, the secret alternate ending in the Dead Space remake was not in the 2008 original, and is a cool new addition from Motive. Obtaining this alternate ending unlocks the Reunion trophy achievement, which is mandatory for players who want to complete the game and get the Platinum trophy. The ending is only available through the New Game+ feature and requires you to find all 12 Marker Fragments and place them in the Executive Quarters.

Here are the steps to easily obtain the secret alternate ending and receive the Reunion trophy in the Dead Space remake:

Firstly, you will need to finish the game once on any difficulty level to unlock the New Game+ game mode.

With New Game+, you will unlock a new collectible type called Marker Fragments, which you will need to find as you journey through the USG Ishimura. There are a total of 12 Marker Fragments and you must find them all in order to trigger the secret ending.

Once you have all 12 Marker Fragments in your possession, you will need to go to Crew Deck > Executive Quarters > Captain B. Mathius’ office (Lt Commander V. Holt on map) and place the Marker Fragments on the table with 12 pedestals.

Next, you will need to finish the story once again in New Game+, and if you did everything correctly (i.e., got all the 12 Fragments and placed them on the pedestals), you will get to witness the secret alternate ending of the Dead Space remake.

Here's a list of all the 12 Marker Fragment locations in the Dead Space remake:

Marker Fragment 1: On a shelf inside Maintenance Bay Office.

On a shelf inside Maintenance Bay Office. Marker Fragment 2: In a hidden room inside the Main Lab (you enter the room after clearing the Necromorphs in the area).

In a hidden room inside the Main Lab (you enter the room after clearing the Necromorphs in the area). Marker Fragment 3: Tucked away in a corner inside the room behind the Power Sub-Station 03 (Engine Room).

Tucked away in a corner inside the room behind the Power Sub-Station 03 (Engine Room). Marker Fragment 4: On the floor of the Break Room on Floor 3 of the Bridge.

On the floor of the Break Room on Floor 3 of the Bridge. Marker Fragment 5: Inside Dr. C. Mercer’s office, on the desk.

Inside Dr. C. Mercer’s office, on the desk. Marker Fragment 6: Inside Cryogenics where you freeze the Hunter, on top of the cryogenic chamber. You will need to use Kinesis to grab the Fragment.

Inside Cryogenics where you freeze the Hunter, on top of the cryogenic chamber. You will need to use Kinesis to grab the Fragment. Marker Fragment 7: On the top gantry of East Grow Chamber, where Wheezer 06 is located. The Fragment is stuck under some corruption in the corner of the room.

On the top gantry of East Grow Chamber, where Wheezer 06 is located. The Fragment is stuck under some corruption in the corner of the room. Marker Fragment 8: In the Mineral Processing Area, on a shelf near the Mineral Samples.

In the Mineral Processing Area, on a shelf near the Mineral Samples. Marker Fragment 9: When doing the puzzle to power on the Comms Array in Chapter 8, you will find the Fragment floating inside a corruption-covered hole to the left of the Communication Control panel.

When doing the puzzle to power on the Comms Array in Chapter 8, you will find the Fragment floating inside a corruption-covered hole to the left of the Communication Control panel. Marker Fragment 10: Inside the Deluxe Shift Bunks, the Marker Fragment will be on a desk at the corner.

Inside the Deluxe Shift Bunks, the Marker Fragment will be on a desk at the corner. Marker Fragment 11: In Inquiry Desks, you can find the Marker Fragment sitting on a desk opposite the door.

In Inquiry Desks, you can find the Marker Fragment sitting on a desk opposite the door. Marker Fragment 12: In Cargo Bay where you will need to move the Marker, the Marker Fragment can be found on a shelf to the south-eastern corner of the room.

Once you have all 12 Marker Fragments, you can trigger the secret alternate ending and get the Reunion trophy, taking you one step closer to the coveted Platinum trophy for the Dead Space remake.

