How to get rewards through Happy Shiba Top Up event in Free Fire

Free Fire features numerous distinctive in-game elements that set it apart from other battle royale titles on mobile devices. The game also features numerous in-game cosmetic items like costumes, pet skins, gun skins, Gloo Wall skins, and more.

The developers regularly add events that provide the players with an opportunity to obtain these exclusive items at a discounted rate or sometimes even for free. They have recently added the ‘Happy Shiba Top Up’ event in Free Fire.

Players have an opportunity to obtain ‘Pet Skin: HipHop Shiba’ and ‘Gloo Wall - Happy Shiba’ for purchasing a specific number of diamonds. This article provides a detailed guide to obtain these rewards from this newly added top up event in Garena Free Fire.

Happy Shiba Top up event in Free Fire

The ‘Happy Shiba Top Up’ event commenced today, i.e., February 3rd, and will conclude on February 10th. As mentioned above, users can obtain two items:

Pet Skin: Hiphop Shiba - Top up 100 diamonds

Pet skin: Hiphop Shiba

Gloo Wall: Happy Shiba - Top up 500 diamonds

Gloo Wall: Happy Shiba

Users can follow these steps to top up diamonds in Free Fire and claim these rewards

Step 1: They must open the game and press the ‘Diamond’ icon on the top of the screen.

Step 2: Several top up options would appear on the screen of the users. They may choose the desired amount of diamonds to purchase.

Step 3: After making a successful payment, the diamonds would be credited to their accounts.

After purchasing the diamonds, players have to collect the top up rewards manually:

Step 1: They have to open Garena Free Fire and click the ‘Calendar’ (event) icon.

Step 2: They can navigate the events tab and press the ‘Happy Shiba Top up’ section.

The Happy Shiba Top up section

Step 3: Lastly, players have to click the ‘Claim’ button beside the respective reward.

