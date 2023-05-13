How to get rich in Arena Breakout Closed Beta?

Arena Breakout is a tactical FPS war simulation gaming title developed by MoreFun Studios. The game offers high-quality graphics and intense shooting mechanics. It boasts fantastic gunplay where players must shoot, loot, and break out to win the match and get high-quality loot for themselves. Arena Breakout has gained massive popularity among the shooting games community, with more players joining the closed beta and understanding the basics.

With new updates being released to the Closed Beta, gamers must become rich to buy better weapons and modifications to win more battles. This article discusses a simple guide to getting rich in Arena Breakout Closed Beta.

Ways to get rich in Arena Breakout Closed Beta

Koens is the Arena Breakout's in-game currency needed to purchase different items. You can use the money to build top-notch weapons and outshine your rivals in combat. However, it is particularly essential to wisely spend your money and sell your items to get maximum profit.

The game works on an extraordinary dynamic where you can take down the enemies and loot their precious holdings. The looted items don't get disappeared after the match. Instead, they can be sold in the market to earn free money. Hence, gamers must remember to loot items with high selling value and put them on the market.

One of the best ways to get rich in Arena Breakout is by selling your weapons and other in-game items. You can sell your guns, attachments, armor, helmets, and much more for different price ranges and rapidly get rich in the game. The quickest items to get sold out in the market are scopes, bullets, and mags that offer the highest value to other players on the battlefield. However, you are advised not to sell your weapons as a whole. Instead, you can sell the weapons and their attachments separately to earn more koens.

The IMTV Samurai Full Protection Body Armour is one of the things you may offer for a very high price. The armor can be sold for up to 100,000, with an enormous demand among players. The scopes you take from your opponents and bots when conducting raids can earn you extra money.

Another influential tip to quickly get wealthier is to start picking all the keys you find and selling them. These keys only use a single slot in the backpack and can be sold for thousands of koens. There are various keys available in the title with different price values.

The last tip for you is to play the game and understand which items sell higher in the market. With this, start looking for items with better market value, loot them and start selling them in the market.

Note: The Closed Beta variant of Arena Breakout Mobile is unavailable in a few countries. Players are recommended to check the game's availability in their country from its official website.

